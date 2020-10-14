As part of Prime Day , the Galaxy A71 5G is available for just $420 on Amazon — a full $180 off its retail price. That makes this particular deal one of the best around, and with a few hours to go, make sure you act fast and get your hands on one of the best mid-range phones in the market today.

The Galaxy A71 5G is the best mid-range phone Samsung has released to date. It has a modern design, robust internal hardware, 5G connectivity, and two-day battery life. The best part is that the phone will receive three guaranteed Android version updates — just like Samsung's flagships.

The Galaxy A71 5G has standout hardware that makes it great for gaming and day-to-day tasks, comes with 5G connectivity, has a gorgeous AMOLED screen, and a massive 4500mAh battery that lasts over a day with ease. Combine that with three guaranteed Android updates and you get an incredible overall value.

I've used the Galaxy A71 for the better part of a month, and it is just as fast and fluid as the Galaxy S20 series. The 5G variant that's on sale on Amazon is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the same as the Pixel 5 and countless other Android phones. It works with 5G carriers in the U.S., and because this is the official U.S. variant, it works across all carriers in the country.

The Galaxy A71 5G also has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with vibrant colors, and you get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage along with a MicroSD card slot to boost the internal storage. There's even a 3.5mm jack on the phone, and you'll find a 64MP primary camera at the back that takes great photos in just about any lighting condition and a 32MP camera up front.

The 4500mAh battery lasts over a day without any issues, and with 25W fast charging, it takes just over 75 minutes to fully charge the battery. The key differentiator for the Galaxy A71 5G is the software: if you're looking to pay over $400 for a phone, you want to receive at least two or more Android version updates. There's good news on that front, as Samsung has committed to delivering three guaranteed Android updates to the Galaxy A71 5G. That means it will be updated to Android 13 once it rolls out in a few years' time.

The stellar hardware combined with 5G connectivity and promise of three Android updates makes it a truly incredible phone in this category. The fact that you can now buy the Galaxy A71 5G for just $420 on Prime Day is astonishing — with just a few hours left to go on this deal, make sure you don't miss out. The Galaxy A71 5G usually costs $600, so you're getting a full $180 off on Prime Day.