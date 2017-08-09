Acer built a Chromebook that can withstand the rigors of the classroom.

Acer is rolling out a new Chromebook that's designed to withstand drops and tumbles. Dubbed the Chromebook 11 C771, the device is compliant with the MIL-STD 810G standard, featuring rubber bumpers on the display and keyboard to give it added resistance to drops. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, and a 180-degree hinge that allows you the Chromebook to lay flat on a surface.

Acer mentions that it can tolerate tumbles from heights up to 48 inches, spills of up to 11 fluid ounces (330ml) of water, and that the top cover can take a downward force of up to 132 pounds (that's a lot of textbooks). The Chromebook 11 C771 has a 11.6-inch 1366x768 display, with both touchscreen and non-touch variants available.

The device can be configured with up to sixth-generation Core i3 or i5 CPUs, although the base models will be powered by a Celeron 3855U processor. Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, a 3.5mm jack, built-in microSD card slot, Wi-Fi ac 2x2 MIMO, a 720p webcam with HDR, stereo speakers and a microphone.

The Chromebook weighs 2.98 pounds (1.35kg), and has a thickness of 21mm. It will be available in two variants — a touch-enabled version (C771T) that retails for $329, and a regular model (C771) that will set you back $279. The Chromebook 11 C771 will go on sale to education and commercial customers in North America later this month, with the Core i3 and i5-powered models making their debut next month.