10 hours of battery life and Google Play support make this a great budget laptop.

Acer has refreshed one of their popular Chromebooks with the new CB311 line. It's not going to turn any heads, but it looks to offer decent performance at a great price.

The 11.6 Chromebook models — the CB311-8H and CB311-8HT with a touchscreen — both are powered by a fanless Intel Celeron CPU and will come with 4GB of memory and 16 or 32GB of storage. Checking the scales at 2.4 pounds and only .71-inches thick, it should make for a great carrying-around laptop for students or anyone on the go, too.

Unfortunately, the 11.6-inch IPS display has the dreadful 1366x768 "standard" cheap laptop resolution we wish would just go away forever. To make up for it, there are ports galore with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and two USB 3.1 Type-C ports so you can plug in all the things. It also has a microSD slot and comes standard with 802.11 ac 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi.

They're showing them off in Vegas for CES, and we're told they'll be hitting the shelves in March starting at just $249.

The size and price tag make us think this will be quite popular once it hits online retailers like Amazon. And we kind of dig that blue!