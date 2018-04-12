Seemingly out of nowhere, 2018's been shaping up to be an excellent year for Chromebox fans. Asus and HP both announced Chromebox hardware during this year's CES, and a few weeks later, Acer unveiled its new CXI3. Acer's Chromebox has since gone up for pre-order , and pricing sounds more than reasonable.

There are a few different models to choose from, with the most affordable coming in at just $279.99. For that price, the CXI3 comes equipped with a dual-core Intel Celeron 3865U processor, 4GB of RAM (upgradable to 16GB), and a 32GB SSD. Alternatively, you can go all the way with the $744.99 model with a quad-core Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB RAM, and a 64GB SSD.

If you want something in between the lowest and highest-end models, Acer's also selling $469.99 and $511.99 models that come with 8GB RAM, a 64GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 and i5 processor, respectively.

NextWarehouse says it'll have the CXI3 in stock on April 19, whereas CDW says it'll be available in 8 or 10 days. There's no date currently shown on TigerDirect, but it should be available around that same time.

