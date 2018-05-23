While we sit around dreaming of what we'll see with the Pixelbook 2, Acer's got a few new Chromebooks for us to check out in the form of the Chromebook 15, Chromebook Spin 15, Chromebook 13, and Chromebook Spin 13.

The 13-series Chromebooks are actually the more powerful of the bunch, so let's start there. Both come with 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 IPS displays with a 3:2 aspect ratio, but the Chromebook Spin 13 comes with a 2-in-1 design that allows you to flip the keyboard back and use it like a tablet. There's also Wacom stylus support if you're into that sort of thing.

Powering the Chromebook 13/Spin 13 is your choice between 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or Core i3 processors, but the regular Chromebook 13 will also come with Pentium and Celeron configurations. You can get up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM with either one, with the Spin 13 offering up to 128GB of eMMC storage while the regular Chromebook 13 lets you choose between 32GB or 64GB.

As for ports, you'll find two USB 3.1 Type-C ones, a full-sized USB 3.0 Type-A, and a microSD card slot.

Moving over to the Chromebook 15 and Spin 15, these actually have less impressive specs than the two 13-inch models. Go figure.

The screen for both models measures in at 15.6-inches with a 1920 x 1080 IPS panel. The processor selection includes two Intel Celeron options and one Pentium chip, you can get up to 8GB RAM, and you've got a choice between 32GB and 64GB of eMMC storage. The port selection is the same as the 13 series.

As for pricing and availability, we currently know that the standard Chromebook 13 will cost $399 and go on sale at some point this month. The Chromebook 15 will debut this June for $349 and the Chromebook Spin 15 will cost a bit more at $449 when it launches in July.

