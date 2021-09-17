One UI 4 Theme ParkSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

Lisa Gade of MobileTechReview is our special guest this week! She hangs out with Jerry, Daniel, and Ara to discuss the Epic court ruling and check out Apple's recent announcements in relation to what they mean for Android users. Plus, the gang offer early impressions of Samsung's One UI 4 Beta, Pixel 6, and more.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Hello Fresh: With HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-measured ingredients and mouthwatering seasonal recipes delivered right to your door. Go to HelloFresh.com/acp14 and use code acp14 for 14 free meals, including free shipping!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus
The Next Big Thing

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: Fixed focus

The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the ultimate luxury experience, with four incredible cameras and an industry-leading display. It's a love letter to Samsung's most enthusiastic customers, and the addition of S Pen support may even draw in longtime Note loyalists.