Lisa Gade of MobileTechReview is our special guest this week! She hangs out with Jerry, Daniel, and Ara to discuss the Epic court ruling and check out Apple's recent announcements in relation to what they mean for Android users. Plus, the gang offer early impressions of Samsung's One UI 4 Beta, Pixel 6, and more.
Links:
- MobileTechReview - YouTube
- Lisa Gade (@lisagade) / Twitter
- Epic Games pays Apple $6 million as result of Epic v. Apple lawsuit | iMore
- Fortnite fans furious as Epic Games vows to fight on against Apple | iMore
- As expected, Epic Games has appealed a court ruling in its spat with Apple | iMore
- iPhone 13 (2021): Release date, price, features, and more | iMore
- iPhone 13 delivers big 5G disappointment | iMore
- After four years, the notch on the iPhone is finally getting smaller | iMore
- Apple Watch Series 7: Release date, price, features, and more | iMore
- iPhone 13 event utterly bamboozles leakers | iMore
- Apple begins selling USB-C charging cable designed for Apple Watch Series 7 | iMore
- Ousted developer furious over new Apple Watch Series 7 feature | iMore
- iPad mini 6 (2021): Release date, price, features, and more | iMore
- The new iPad Mini seems great even if you love Android | Android Central
- Here's everything Samsung added to One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 | Android Central
