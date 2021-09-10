Nick, Ara, Michael Fisher, and Daniel ponder the Ray-Ban Stories, a collaboration with Facebook that includes cameras in a form barely different from a regular pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer frames. Ara reports on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 detachable, and the Fossil Get 6 is the first Wear OS smartwatch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+.
Michael tells the tale of TCL's canceled "Chicago" foldable, Android 12 hits beta 5 but is still buggy as hell, and more.
- Ray-Ban Stories review: Facebook on your face | Android Central
- The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is the first Chrome detachable you'll actually want to type on | Android Central
- Last year's Lenovo Chromebook Duet whet my appetite for the new Duet 5 | Android Central
- Fossil Gen 6 is the first Wear OS smartwatch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ | Android Central
- The Foldable That Wasn't: TCL's Canceled "Chicago" Flip
- Samsung is preparing a 576MP camera sensor, but you'll have to wait a while | Android Central
- Android 12 beta 5 hands-on: So close, yet so far | Android Central
- Final Android 12 Beta rolls out ahead of full release 'in the weeks ahead' | Android Central
- The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has amazing hardware, but its software feels unfinished | Android Central
- Batman: Wayne Family Adventures | WEBTOON
