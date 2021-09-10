Ray Ban Stories Taking Picture SideSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Nick, Ara, Michael Fisher, and Daniel ponder the Ray-Ban Stories, a collaboration with Facebook that includes cameras in a form barely different from a regular pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer frames. Ara reports on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 detachable, and the Fossil Get 6 is the first Wear OS smartwatch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+.

Michael tells the tale of TCL's canceled "Chicago" foldable, Android 12 hits beta 5 but is still buggy as hell, and more.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

  • Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
MAX-imum streaming

These are the best shows on HBO Max right now

HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.