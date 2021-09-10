Nick, Ara, Michael Fisher, and Daniel ponder the Ray-Ban Stories, a collaboration with Facebook that includes cameras in a form barely different from a regular pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarer frames. Ara reports on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 detachable, and the Fossil Get 6 is the first Wear OS smartwatch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+.

Michael tells the tale of TCL's canceled "Chicago" foldable, Android 12 hits beta 5 but is still buggy as hell, and more.

