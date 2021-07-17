The team are joined by Nick Sutrich and check out Android 12 Beta 3, fresh rumors about Pixel 6, Z Fold 3, OnePlus Nord 3, Google fines in France, and more.
Listen now
Links:
- Android 12 Beta 3 hands on: Game and swatch | Android Central
- Latest Google Pixel 6 XL leak hints at a 5X 'ultra tele' camera | Android Central
- Premature Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Amazon listing reveals key specs and pricing | Android Central
- Exclusive: Galaxy Watch 4's new Exynos W920 chip boasts major gains - SamMobile
- FCC filing reveals the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support the upcoming S Pen Pro | Android Central
- The OnePlus Nord 2 could come with a pretty impressive camera upgrade | Android Central
- OPPO Reno 6 Pro review: A great mid-ranger with a big problem | Android Central
- If you're looking for the cheaper OnePlus 9 Pro in the US, you may be out of luck | Android Central
- Google has been secretly trying to preserve your Pixel's battery health | Android Central
- Google launches Workspace Individual tier as one-hour limit returns to Google Meet | Android Central
- Twitter admits Fleets didn't work, decides to pull the plug | Android Central
- Google's TikTok rival YouTube Shorts is now rolling out worldwide | Android Central
- French authorities slap $593 million fine on Google over news copyright row | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Hello Fresh: With HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-measured ingredients and mouthwatering seasonal recipes delivered right to your door. Go to HelloFresh.com/14acp and use code 14acp for 14 free meals, including free shipping!
