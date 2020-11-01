Pixel 5 is now available! Jerry makes the case for why it's a good thing that Google is no longer playing the flagship game. He, Dan, and Ara also check out the budget-minded OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100.
The gang rail against new icons, say goodbye to Google Play Music, and compare Google's subscription bundle options to Apple One.
Chromebooks powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips are on the way. How will they compare to their Intel counterparts with regard to battery life and performance?
Links:
- Google may never make a flagship phone again, and that's a good thing | Android Central
- OnePlus expands into the budget segment with Nord N10 5G, Nord N100
- OnePlus just turned into Samsung with the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 | Android Central
- Google rebrands G Suite to Google Workspace, rolls out a new Gmail icon | Android Central
- Remembering Google Play Music: A mixtape for my favorite streaming music service | Android Central
- Google blasts past expectations with a big rebound in Q3 earnings | Android Central
- Snapdragon chips are going to make Chromebooks even better | Android Central
- Acer Chromebook Spin 513 arrives with LTE and Snapdragon 7c | Android Central
- Windows apps on Chromebooks are here, but most of you can't use them yet | Android Central
- Early Black Friday Chromebook deal makes the Lenovo Chromebook Duet just $229 | Android Central
- 5 Chromebook trends that need to die | Android Central
- Google resumes Chrome OS 86 rollout after botched launch | Android Central
- Introducing Chrome OS 86 to The Stable Channel - Chromebook Community
