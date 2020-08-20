Daniel, Jerry, and Hayato break down all the chest thumping in Epic's crusade against Google, Apple, and app store policies. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is in the hands of reviewers, and a new company has licensed the right to produce a BlackBerry phone in 2021.
Links:
- Epic is suing Google over Fortnite's removal from the Google Play Store - The Verge
- Fortnite has been removed from Apple's App Store | iMore
- Fortnite fiasco: Three multi-billion dollar companies drag phone users into a battle royale | Android Central
- Does Google really want third-party app stores on Android or are they a 'necessary evil'? | Android Central
- Don't let Epic's tragic PR stunt distract you from its true intentions | iMore
- A WeChat ban could be fatal for Apple and the iPhone in China | iMore
- 95% of China iPhone users would leave Apple if WeChat was banned | iMore
- Kuo: iPhone's loss of WeChat could cause a worldwide shipment fall of 30% | iMore
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review: Too big to fail | Android Central
- Goodbye, BlackBerry, the zombie phone maker | Android Central
- A BlackBerry-branded phone with a physical keyboard is coming in 2021 | Android Central
