Ara Wagoner swings by to talk with Daniel and Jerry about the rise of Chromebooks as they become increasingly popular in this era of learning and working from home. The team have a spirited discussion about what's great and what can be improved. Plus, they offer tips on what to look for in terms of specs if you want to buy one.
Pixel 4a isn't due until July (or maybe even later). Does that affect the relevance of the phone, and how might that impact the eventual launch of Pixel 5.
Last up, Huawei is in trouble. Again and still.
Links:
- Pixel 4a is coming July 13 with Just Black and Barely Blue colors
- Here's why Google is delaying the Pixel 4a to July (or even August) | Android Central
- Why Chromebooks have become the perfect work from home laptop | Android Central
- Forget what you may have heard: Chromebooks are actually great productivity machines | Android Central
- Best Chromebooks 2020: Top 10 Chrome OS Laptops Ranked
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet review: The perfect couch companion | Android Central
- Trump administration will soon begin blocking Huawei's global chip supply | Android Central
- Losing access to TSMC would be catastrophic for Huawei | Android Central
- Huawei faces new hurdle as TSMC cuts off chip orders | Android Central
- FAQ: What is the Google-Apple COVID-19 (coronavirus) Exposure Notifications system? | Android Central
