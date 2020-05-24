Ara Wagoner swings by to talk with Daniel and Jerry about the rise of Chromebooks as they become increasingly popular in this era of learning and working from home. The team have a spirited discussion about what's great and what can be improved. Plus, they offer tips on what to look for in terms of specs if you want to buy one.

Pixel 4a isn't due until July (or maybe even later). Does that affect the relevance of the phone, and how might that impact the eventual launch of Pixel 5.

Last up, Huawei is in trouble. Again and still.

Listen now