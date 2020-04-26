LG V60Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Daniel Bader sits down with Juan Carlos Bagnell to talk about his journey as Some Gadget Guy, his appreciation for LG phones, smartphone photography, and the year-over-year improvements in mobile devices.

