Daniel Bader sits down with Juan Carlos Bagnell to talk about his journey as Some Gadget Guy, his appreciation for LG phones, smartphone photography, and the year-over-year improvements in mobile devices.
Listen now
Links:
- Juan Carlos Bagnell (@SomeGadgetGuy) / Twitter
- SomeGadgetGuy – Let's Talk Tech
- LG V60 review: Most of a Galaxy S20+, for hundreds less | Android Central
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hisense H8G Quantum Series review: A gorgeous 4K TV at a great price
Here's a proposition — a high-quality 4K TV with HDR, Dolby Vision, and Android TV built-in that doesn't cost a fortune. That's what Hisense is offering with its H8G Quantum Series, and after having one in my living room for some time, I'm quite impressed.
OnePlus has laid off some European offices by up to 80%
Not too long after launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus is laying off heaps of people at its offices across Europe.
Do you care about DxOMark camera scores?
There are a lot of things to consider when buying a new phone. Are DxOMark camera scores one of them for you?
These heavy duty cases are great to keep your G Power chugging along
With the Moto G Power's 5,000mAh battery, you'll be able to go days without running out of juice. So why not get a case that can handle the twists and turns of your day-to-day life? Chances are you'll need a case that offers more than basic protection.