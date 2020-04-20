Oneplus 8 Pro ReviewSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Daniel and Andrew are joined by OnePlus CMO, Kyle Kiang, for a conversation about how OnePlus plans to take on the biggest phone makers in the world, including Samsung and Apple, by focusing on carriers, price, and customer experience.

