Doug Michau, executive director of North American business development at Motorola, speaks with Daniel Bader and Joe Maring about the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus. They also discuss how Motorola works to create the right experiences for their customers through hardware and software design.
Links:
- Moto G Power review: More battery, less money | Android Central
- Moto G Stylus review: This pen isn't actually mightier | Android Central
- Moto G Power vs. Moto G Stylus: Which should you buy? | Android Central
- Motorola RAZR review: As useful as a dull razor blade | Android Central
The Moto G Power is one of the best Android phones for $250
Every year, Motorola releases a new Moto G phone as a way for people to get a solid Android handset without spending too much cash. 2020 sees the launch of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and as far as I'm concerned, the Power is the way to go this year.
Moto G Stylus review: This pen isn't actually mightier
Motorola's new Moto G Stylus tries to continue the trend of fantastic inexpensive phones, but this one falls short.
Protect the power of your Moto G Power with these cases
The Moto G Power is finally here and offers a rather surprising and impressive set of specs for the budget market. If you happen to pick one of these up, you won't want something to happen to it, so grab a case to go with the G Power.