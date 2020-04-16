Moto G Stylus ReviewSource: Android Central

Doug Michau, executive director of North American business development at Motorola, speaks with Daniel Bader and Joe Maring about the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus. They also discuss how Motorola works to create the right experiences for their customers through hardware and software design.

