Daniel and Jerry go one-on-one for a conversation about Z Flip's 'Ultra Thin Glass' display that is actually covered by an integrated plastic screen protector. They also look at images from the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera array.
In the second half of the show, they go over new features found in the first developer release of Android 11.
Links:
- The Galaxy Z Flip's 'Ultra Thin Glass' display may not be glass after all
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip initial review: A foldable that instills confidence, despite fresh durability controversy
- The Galaxy Z Flip is 'slightly' easier to repair than the Motorola RAZR
- The Galaxy Z Flip controversy: Is it glass or isn't it?
- Here are our first Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples: Samsung's best-ever photos
- Android 11: Everything you need to know!
- Top 10 features in Android 11 you need to know about right now
