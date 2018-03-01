Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Alex Dobie, Michael Fisher, and Derek Kessler, spend their final evening in Barcelona sequestered in an apartment with drinks aplenty as they recount all the announcements from MWC 2018. It's truly an Android news bender of epic proportions. Seriously, this episode is worth every moment of your time!
Listen now
Show Notes and Links:
- LG V30S ThinQ
- Nokia announces €749 Nokia 8 Sirocco, improved Nokia 7 Plus and Android Go-powered Nokia 1
- Nokia 8 Sirocco hands-on
- Nokia 7 Plus hands-on
- Nokia goes all-in on Android One
- Alcatel 1, ZTE Tempo - Android Go
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Vivo Apex concept phone
- ASUS ZenFone 5
