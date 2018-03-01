Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, Alex Dobie, Michael Fisher, and Derek Kessler, spend their final evening in Barcelona sequestered in an apartment with drinks aplenty as they recount all the announcements from MWC 2018. It's truly an Android news bender of epic proportions. Seriously, this episode is worth every moment of your time!

