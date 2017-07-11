Prime Day is here! The Thrifter team has been hard at work since 7 p.m. last night when the Prime-only deals began to go live. Not only have we been updating our site and Twitter feed with the best deals, but we've also been live blogging the entire thing. At this point, we want to make it a bit easier for you to find the overall best deals of Prime Day.

The following list compiles our favorite deals of Prime Day 2017 that are still live and will be updated throughout the remainder of the day.

Tech

Amazon Fire Tablet - $30 (previously $50)

Echo Dot - $35 (previously $50)

Echo - $90 (previously $180)

Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB Portable External Hard Drive - $60 (previously $77)

SanDisk Ultra II 500 GB SSD - $137 (previously $175)

Philips Hue Smart Bulb - $40 (previously $50)

Sandisk Ultra 256 GB MicroSDXC - $105 (previously ~$150)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro - $177 (previously $250)

Blue Yeti USB Microphone: Blackout Edition - $90 (previously $130)

Lifestyle

FitBit Blaze - $139 (previously $199)

Backpack for SLR/DSLR Cameras by AmazonBasics - $20 (previously $27)

Bright Multipurpose Copy Paper (3 reams / 1,500 sheets) - $10 (previously $14)

AmazonBasics Commercial Patio Heater - $99 (previously ~$120)

High-back Executive Desk Chair - $80 (previously $110)

Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker - $129 (previously ~$190)

Entertainment

Xbox One S bundle - $240 (previously $370)

Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1 - 6 (Blu-Ray) - $75 (previously $130)

Sony PS4 Dualshock 4 Controller - $40 (previously $48)

