HMD Global is taking the best bits of Android Go and integrating them in the Nokia 2.

HMD Global has done a fantastic job when it comes to updating its phones, and the company is now extending that commitment to the $99 Nokia 2. Replying to a user's query on Twitter, HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has mentioned that the Nokia 2 will pick up the Android 8.1 Oreo update.

With Android Go now official, Nokia 2 owners were wondering whether the device would make the switch to the lightweight version of the OS. Sarvikas has allayed those doubts by stating that the device will continue to be on the standard version while incorporating Android Go's memory management tweaks.

Hi! It will receive Android Oreo. 1GB RAM devices will be supported on 8.1 release where many of the Android Go memory management improvements will be integrated. Nokia 2 performance will only get better over time! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 28, 2017

HMD is known to optimize the software to make optimal use of the hardware — a point it stressed on during the launch of the Nokia 2. The Android Go optimizations should go a long way in making the phone — which has just 1GB of RAM — smoother when it comes to day-to-day usage.

The rest of the specs won't set your heart aflutter either, with the phone featuring a 5-inch 720p display, Qualcomm 212 chipset, 8GB of storage, microSD slot, and LTE connectivity. The cornerstone of the Nokia 2 is a 4100mAh battery that delivers two days of battery life even with heavy usage. Not bad considering it costs just $99 unlocked.

There's no timeline for when the Nokia 2 will pick up the Android 8.1 update, but we'll let you know once we hear more.