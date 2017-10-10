This deal is $30 below the average street price!

Is this deal for me?

The Brother HL-L2380DW monochrome laser printer is down to $99 on Amazon. The street price for this printer is somewhere between $133 and $140. The last time we saw a deal on this model it dropped to $85 back in August.

When I first saw this deal it had a 15% off coupon that brought the total down to $84.15. That coupon seems to be exclusive to Amazon Prime members and have other caveats. You may be able to get that price, you may not, but $99 is nothing to sneeze at.

This is the exact same model printer I use at home. I've had it for several years now and it has not let me down. It prints fast and clear, and it costs little to maintain because I don't have to worry about colored ink. The toner lasts forever. If it doesn't, this printer is also compatible with Amazon's Dash Replenishment program that can automatically detect and order new toner when your current supply runs low.

Other features include:

2.7inch Color Touchscreen Display to Navigate and Scan to Cloud Services Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, Onenote and More

Wireless and Wired Networking or Connect Locally via USB

Mobile Device Printing via Airprint, Google Cloud Print, Brother iPrint&Scan, Cortado Workplace and WiFi Direct.

It prints sharp, professional BLACK and WHITE pages at up to 2400 x 600dpi resolution. This product also enalbles high-quality color scanning.

Class 1 Laser Product, power output is enclosed

Brother offers a one year warranty on the printer, too.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a really great printer that's easy to use and won't disappoint you... insofar as printers are capable of disappointment. This deal price is also around $30 off the street price.

Things to know before you buy! - This printer is part of Amazon's Dash Replenishment program, which can automatically order you new toner when the current supply is low. If you add a Hammermill Dash Button to the mix, you'll never have to worry about running out of supplies on your printer ever.

