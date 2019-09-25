Your laptop or tablet is the perfect device for watching movies and shows while on the go, but what if you’re trying to watch something with multiple people. Rather than having them peer over your shoulder, what you need is a wide image that all of your family and friends will enjoy no matter where you go, and this PIQO projector delivers for just $279.99.

The PIQO is a mini projector that can fit in the palm of your hand, but powerful enough to project a 240-inch image at 1080p. Its powerful 200-lumen light bulb produces a clear image that can be seen at any time of the day. To use the PIQO, all you have to do is sync it to your device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and cast movies or shows through Netflix, YouTube, and more. It also features a powerful built-in speaker, so you don’t need to carry a set of speakers to enjoy your favorite movies. Finally, the PIQO has a battery life of up to 5 hours when projecting, but you can also use it as a standalone speaker for up to 50 hours off a single charge.

If you’re looking for the perfect, all-in-one entertainment solution for when you’re on the go, look no further than the PIQO 1080p Mini Projector, which is currently on sale for $279.99, or 64% off.

