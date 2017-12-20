Complete your own repairs at home!

It happens to the best of us. We try so hard to care for our devices, but it's inevitable that something will go wrong and they'll need to be fixed, but that doesn't mean you need to take it somewhere and pay a ton to get the job done. Thanks to the internet and YouTube, you can find information on how to repair just about anything these days, so why not try the job at home?

You'll need some tools to do it, which is where this $6.92 45-piece toolset comes in handy. You'll need to select the listing sold by Jacyled Direct and use the coupon code VRYCK688 to get it for the discounted price, which saves you $4 on the purchase.

NEW VERSION JACKYLED 45-IN-1 TOOL KIT: Differences from the old version? More professional and lives longer at the same price! Listen! The updated version has 48 things in total now, including a tweezer, a handle, an extension bar, a suction cup and 44 screwdriver bits. The new material S2 Alloy Steel with 58-60 level hardness is harder and lives longer than the previous CR-V Alloy Steel with only 52-54 level hardness. No doubt, better than other 45 in 1 screwdriver sets in the market!

MORE PROFESSIONAL & MORE PRECISE: 3 ADDED ITEMS give you a more professional phone repair! Now it comes with 44 pcs multi size bits to fit almost all phones in the market including some screws of iPhone. Also perfect for repairing laptops, computers, cameras, game machines, toys, wristwatches, eyeglasses and other electronics and home appliances.

EASY TO USE: Rotatable and non-slip tough handle ensures greater comfort and convenience; The total length can be 9.65 inches when you put a bit and the extension bar into the handle; The end of the handle and extension bar have magnetic, effectively absorbing the screws without falling; The tweezer helps you a lot in picking up screwdrivers or screws.

POCKET-SIZED CARRYING CASE: Light weight and compact design. All the kits are organized in a pocket-sized plastic carrying case, so you can take it anywhere you go.

There is also a 38-piece set for $10.99 that comes with a slightly different selection of tools that are geared more towards replacing displays instead of general device repairs.

See at Amazon