Galaxy S8+ with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available in India for ₹65,900 ($1,030).

With the Note 8 on the horizon, Samsung is slashing the price of the Galaxy S8+ variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The model initially launched back in June for ₹74,900 ($1,170)](https://www.androidcentral.com/galaxy-s8-6gb-ram-and-128gb-storage-goes-sale-india), and has picked up a price cut last month, bringing its cost down to ₹70,900 ($1,108). Samsung is now selling the phone for ₹65,900 ($1,030) on its website.

You also get a free fast wireless charger when you pick up the 6GB Galaxy S8+, and HDFC customers are eligible for ₹3,000 ($45) cashback. As noted by Fone Arena, the 6GB variant of the S8+ is available in just the Midnight Black color option.

With the latest price cut, the 6GB Galaxy S8+ is just ₹1,000 ($15) costlier than the standard S8+ model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. However, Samsung will likely roll out a price correction for the standard S8 and S8+ in the coming weeks.

There's no mention of an official launch date for the Note 8 in India, but Samsung was quick to bring the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to the country and will be looking to do the same for its latest flagship. The phone is now up for pre-order in the U.S., with prices starting at $930 (₹59,540). Going by the markup for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in India, the Note 8 will likely end up costing ₹70,000 in India.

We'll let you know once we have more details on the Note 8 launch in India, but if you're in the market for an S8+, now's the time to pick one up.

See at Samsung India