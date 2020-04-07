If you're tired of your current home entertainment setup and looking to level up your setup, today's sale on the Westinghouse 65-inch 4K UHD Roku TV at Best Buy is not one to be missed. This 4K smart TV is down to just $399.99 right now, saving you $200 off its full cost of $6000. This deal matches the best price we've ever seen it reach, though that offer was only around for a single day.

Cutting the cord becomes so much easier with a TV like this 65-inch 4K HDR Roku TV from Westinghouse. Its integrated smart features let you access all your favorite streaming services without needing a separate streaming device plugged in. Just connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network and you'll be able to download and watch Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and much more.

It's even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control if you have a device like the Echo Dot. It can also stream music from popular streaming services like Spotify. Using the Roku TV app, you'll be able to share videos, music, and photos directly to your TV from your phone or tablet.

This TV is equipped with three HDMI inputs and one USB port, features Dolby Audio, and has 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so everyone can have a clear view even from the side of the screen.

Need a slightly smaller screen? The 58-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD Roku TV is now on sale for $279.99 for a limited time. That saves you $70 off its full cost, matching its all-time low, and it includes all the features of the model above as well.

Best Buy offers free shipping on these TVs, but you could receive your order even faster by selecting free curbside pickup. This option won't be available for every store however.