It's often hard to believe we're getting closer and closer to a 5G reality, but with so much work being done on all fronts, that's a future we're rapidly approaching. Most recently, the 3GPP announced that it'd officially completed the Standalone standard for 5G.

This new standard will allow for independent deployment of 5G technologies, and it's an essential part in rolling it out to the masses over the coming months and years.

The freeze of Standalone 5G NR radio specifications represents a major milestone in the quest of the wireless industry towards realizing the holistic 5G vision. 5G NR Standalone systems not only dramatically increase the mobile broadband speeds and capacity, but also open the door for new industries beyond telecommunications that are looking to revolutionize their ecosystem through 5G.

Last December, 3GPP previously finalized the Non-Standalone standard that uses existing LTE technology to eventually spread 5G across the nation.

Current signs are pointing towards a mass 5G rollout beginning next year, while some carriers like AT&T are promising to start testing the new network by the end of this year.

