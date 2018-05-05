Daniel Bader is back from South Korea, and he has plenty of insight to share with Andrew Martonik and Jerry Hildenbrand about the (finally official) LG G7 ThinQ. But first, Sprint and T-Mobile are merging to become a Voltron of cellular service in the United States. They discuss the business rationale behind this alliance; as well as pros and cons of this news from a customer perspective.

The crew also look ahead with a preview of Google I/O 2018 and new Google Assistant features on Wear OS. Put this show in your earholes now!

