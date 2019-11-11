We all have a bit of wanderlust in us, but the language barrier is one of the biggest things that prevents us from visiting foreign countries. Luckily, the magic of AI makes it possible to converse with native speakers without fear of miscommunication. If you need to satisfy your desire to roam, or if you have a friend that enjoys traveling, the ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant is the perfect holiday gift for just $59.
The ONE Mini is a handheld device that allows you to converse with foreign language speakers in real-time. It uses AI and a live interpreter service to translate 12 languages, including Spanish, French, and Japanese, so you’ll be able to hail a cab, order food, make new friends, and much more with ease. Additionally, the ONE Mini can transcribe audio recordings using speech recognition, making it easy to study words, phrases, or even entire sentences that you’ll hear frequently while traveling.
With the ONE Mini’s powerful AI translation, language barriers are a thing of the past. You can grab one on sale today for $59, or 40% off.
Prices subject to change
