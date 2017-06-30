Xiaomi is solving its after-sales service woes by launching a network of service centers across India.

After thousands of complaints from customers regarding poor after-sales service in India all through 2016, Xiaomi vowed to create a better experience this year. To that effect, the company has now announced that it has 500 service centers in the country. To celebrate the launch of the 500th service center — located in Bengaluru — Xiaomi is offering ₹500 in credit for all customers visiting Mi authorized service centers across India today.

Xiaomi also mentioned that it has three dedicated factories for repairs, two call centers with over 600 specialists, two large warehouses for spare parts, and a pick up and drop service that's available for more than 8000 pin codes across India. From Xiaomi India managing director and VP Manu Kumar Jain:

500 is another milestone for us in our India journey which is a proof point of our dedication towards after sales experience. Today, we have a strong service infrastructure and we want to be known as the benchmark for service delivery in India. While sales is an important element for most brand, after sales is an extremely crucial element for us at Xiaomi and we will continue to work harder to make Xiaomi an even more consumer centric company for our Mi Fans. In fact, we are kicking this week off as a Service Quality week in India today where we will celebrate our service experience for our Mi Fans across India.

After-sales service is a crucial component in India, one that has the potential to affect a purchasing decision. Xiaomi was particularly hit by the issue last year, with its forums and social media accounts flooded with customers complaining about lengthy turnaround times and unavailability of spare parts. By launching a network of service centers across the country, Xiaomi will hopefully be looking to put this particular problem to bed.

Own a Xiaomi device? How has your experience been with the company's service?