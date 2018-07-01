The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse is down to $49.99 on Amazon. This is a match for its lowest price ever and $15 off its regular price. It only hit this price once before back in very early May. The price is only good on the Black version as the other colors are selling for around $80.

The original MX Anywhere was one of Logitech's best mice. I still have one that's basically my travel mouse now. The 2S improved on an already successful formula by adding more DPI (up to 4,000), twice the battery life, and Flow. Flow is Logitech tech that allows the mouse to seamlessly switch between different machines just like scrolling from one monitor to the next.

The mouse uses Logitech's Darkfield laser tracking so it can work on almost any surface, including glass (although, you know, find a better surface). It's compatible with Windows and Mac and has 4.1 stars based on 383 user reviews.

