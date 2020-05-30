Lenovo's Smart Clock with the Google Assistant was designed to do much more than just wake you up in the morning; it can help control compatible smart home devices, stream music, check the weather, and more, and while it's normally priced at $79.99, you can snag one right now for only $39.99 on sale at Best Buy. That's one of the best prices it's ever reached and matches the deal we saw on the device during Black Friday last year, though today's offer at Best Buy is good for just one day only.

This smart clock lets you voice control it with simple commands. Just say "Hey Google" to set customized alarms, stream music, listen to audiobooks or the radio, and more. It's equipped with a 4-inch touchscreen that can show you weather and traffic infomation for your area, album art for currently playing music, and even video feeds from compatible smart home devices you might own like the Nest Cam. It has already received a badge of Recommendation from us here at Android Central too, in part due to its built-in speaker and quick Google Assistant functionality.

To learn more about the Lenovo Smart Clock, check out our full review which rated it with four out of five stars. Best Buy includes 3 months of SiriusXM streaming as well as a 90-day Pandora subscription with the purchase so you can start listening to your favorite songs right when it arrives at your home. You'll also score free shipping with the purchase, or you can select free curbside pickup where available to receive your order even faster.

