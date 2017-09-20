T-Mobile doesn't work out for everyone.
Having phone service that's cheap and good is important.
Finding the right phone carrier is a pretty big deal. We're using our phones more than ever, and doing more with them — they're not just for making calls anymore. And sometimes, finding the right carrier doesn't happen on the first try. What's important is that you know it and are ready to move on.
A lot of folks are happy with T-Mobile, just like a lot of folks are happy with any of the other carriers here in the states. If you're one of those happy people, that's awesome. But if you're not, and you're thinking the grass might be greener with another company, here are five things to think about and see if it's time to make a change.
Coverage
As of the end of 2016, T-Mobile claims to cover 313 million Americans or just 1 million shy of Verizon's 314 million total. We've no reason to doubt it, and T-Mo has rolled out even more coverage since. But there are plenty of people who don't have good T-Mobile coverage.
The reason is because of the population demographics here in the U.S. With about 90% of the population living in urban or suburban areas, it's easy to show they are covered with a magenta map. But if you live outside of town, T-Mobile might not work for you. Even if you live where the map shows you're covered, there are no promises of consistent and fast coverage. Never trust those maps, which is why we always suggest you ask the people you know and trust what carrier they use.
Price
Phone service can cost a lot of money. T-Mobile has long championed itself as being the cheaper alternative, but we're seeing their costs rise more and more with each makeover of their plans and services. We'll chalk some of that up to inflation, but we can't ignore that it no longer has to beg for your business and is out to increase its bottom line a little more. Of course, that's what all companies do so T-Mobile is not alone here.
To offset those price increases, its waiving taxes and fees for people using a current plan. That's great if you live somewhere like California that has high taxes, but in other areas taxes are low and it's not as much of a bargain. That's why the idea works — for every customer T-Mobile is spending $50 or more each month to eat the taxes, another customer is only costing it $10. A price hike helps make the whole thing a wash for T-Mobile.
T-Mobile unlimited plans are still cheaper than plans from AT&T and Verizon, and in many cases by a large amount. But if you're on the current $45/4GB plan or one of the previous monthly plans, you can do better.
Phone selection
T-Mobile is great in this area. Most unlocked GSM phones have the network bands needed for T-Mobile service, and it gets the big-name releases just like every other carrier does. But it took a while to get to this point, and we're going to be going through it all over again, at least if you need good service indoors or as part of the coming rural network expansion.
Those are the things the new 600MHz network rollout is going to fix, and it won't work for you unless you buy a new phone. We've seen the LG V30 announced as compatible, and others will be coming. But nothing will make your current phone work on this new network, nor will any of last-years awesome phones that are still sold as new at a big savings work, either. If you need to buy a new phone anyway, it's worth looking to see what else is out there from the competition
Customer service
T-Mobile's front-line postpaid customer service is heralded as being some of the best in the industry alongside AT&T. Yet the internet is still filled with horror stories, and everyone knows AT&T customer service is just as bad. So what gives?
These ratings are for postpaid only, and based on first-contact. When you get a ticket number and have to call back, you might not be as lucky.
The internet is filled with tales of billing errors that were never reconciled, lack of support for devices issues (especially if you're not using an iPhone or Galaxy device), shipping problems and more. These are the tough issues, and while the employees in stores and over the phone are well trained on the basics so they can answer most questions and fix most issues, difficult problems seem to get lost in the cracks a bit more often than we like to hear. Even second-hand anecdotal evidence can be worrying where there is enough of it.
The fine print
All carrier plans come with fine print that you need to read so you know what the details really mean, and T-Mobile has mountains of it.
They're not being outright deceitful — the details are there if you look for them, right where you expect them to be. They just don't make it into the commercials or Uncarrier events.
We all know that unlimited really means "might be limited at our whim," but other things might surprise you. Like 'Netflix on us' means low-quality Netflix streaming on your phone unless you pay $10 more per line, or 'Including Mobile Hotspot' means 3G-only hotspot unless you pay extra, or 'DVD quality' means 480p at best and still subject to optimization on both ends, and 'International connectivity like never before' means some features are domestic only. Technically all these things are still as-advertised and true. That doesn't make you feel any better when you find out what a Binge On! video looks like at 480p on your laptop while tethered at 3G speed or how long you had to let it buffer before it started playing.
If you just don't want to give extra money every month so that the service is closer to what you thought it would be, it might be time to look elsewhere.
Your take
We know plenty of people are more than happy with what T-Mobile has to offer, and we know that just as many people have their own horror story. Get in those comments and let everyone know what you have to say!
It's good to point out that there are good and bad stories from all carriers and you're right, if you are happy with what you have, by all means, keep it and enjoy. I've said in the past that those who have nothing to do but complain about carries should invest the billions it takes to build and maintain their own network to their own likings. I myself enjoy Verizon, I have for many years. They've always treated me fair and have even stepped up and surprised me time and again. I stay with them because we are loyal to each other and their service meets my needs.
I've been with T-Mobile for alittle over 10 years and I live 50 miles south of a metro area and still get LTE service and great reception. Now I will admit that at times I still have a few reception issues in very rural areas but over all in very pleased with the price and quality of my service
I'm happy with T-Mobile. 3 lines unlimited everything for $140 and now I get to go up to 50GB of data per line before having to deal with slower data speeds. I think I'll stay. With Verizon that would cost $180 plus taxes that would be close to $200 if not more. That's the reason I left Verizon about 2 years ago. And to be honest, at least for the areas that I travel back and forth on a daily basis, I get better coverage and data speeds with T-mobile than with Verizon. That's just in my experience.
Just switched to T-Mobile after many years with AT&T. It's a mixed bag for me.
1, I live in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. T-Mobile will not sell you service over the phone to anyone in the UP of Michigan. Yes, their map shows coverage, but don't try buying over the phone or online. If you go downstate, you can walk into any store and sign up for T-Mobile.
2, T-Mobile will not port a 906 area code. So when we switched, we had to change our numbers.
3, Most of the coverage I get in the UP is roaming off AT&T at 4G speeds, not LTE speeds.
4, We are saving a bundle of money with the senior +55 plan. But no Netflix, and an extra $10/month for hotspot and fast streaming. And only two lines allowed, which is fine with the two of us.
5, We use unlocked devices. And the wifi calling works good. Digits is another nice benefit.
6. T-Mobile Tuesdays are great.
7. Coverage overall is not comparable to AT&T.
8. T-Mobile is great to have when you travel to Europe. Don't have to change your sim card since you already have coverage. But if you are on the senior plan, you need to fork over $25 for LTE speeds. Still cheaper than a local sim.
Will I stay with T-Mobile? It's too early to tell.
I'm hoping that I switched individual lines (from Verizon and Sprint) to T-Mobile, making a family plan, at a sweet-spot time. So I did change T-Mobile plans a few times since, but landed on 10Gb plans for all lines currently in an unlimited promotion. The reason I saw sweet spot is that I examined coverage at the time I switched and it was barely sufficient (one frequented location was worse than 2G, now excellent LTE), but has greatly improved and I hope to see it continue to improve as those new-plan prices rise to build out a better network. So, I'm hoping I can stick with my plan. Sometime in '19 the unlimited promotion ends, back to 10Gb+bingestuff. I've yet to have an issue with the binge strategy, but then I haven't had occasion to try to stream on the go to a larger than phone display. Currently at 9 lines out the door each month for $208.
I am a prepaid customer and i started on the $95 unlimited data plan which was dropped to $75. Now that there is that new 50GB cap, which helps a little with a 90+GB data usage a month. I am however disappointed with the fact that T-Mobile Samsung devices like the 2017 J3 and 2017 J7 Prime no longer have "OEM UNLOCKING" in developer options. Every other 2017 J3 has OEM UNLOCKING BUT, they are not on Android 7.0. So i cant unlock the bootloader and T-Mobile blames Samsung and Samsung blames T-Mobile. See if i ever purchase another Samsung product again...
T-Mo 7 lines unlimited for $170/month before $10 kickback on 2 lines every month and sometimes 3 or 4 lines. Fast, solid LTE service 98% of the time and great customer service. Netflix and T-Mo Tuesdays (which I rarely use but those $.25 off per gallon at Shell every now and then) are nice perks.
I don't see myself leaving anytime soon. Yes VZ and ATT may have more coverage, better phones (well not VZ), etc. but I would be paying A LOT more every month and I don't think it's worth the price increase, IMO.
Got to love the Mint ads on this article as well as the ones for AT&T and Verizon.
Yeah gotta love it when the lights stay on.
I have no problem with ads. It's when you get articles like this that are itself a thinly veiled ad is what I'm calling out.
If you do prefer video quality over the Bing On free internet, a VPN will skirt it. Most home routers can be configured to be a VPN if you're not worried about your house's ISP sniffing traffic.
Been on their 55yo plan 2 lines for $60.00 pretty sweet unlimited everything and my youngest son 12 yo has service for free.
Service is not quite the same as ATT but over all its pretty close and will wait to get a new phone that has the 600 Mhz next year I guess
Over all nice perks with TMobile Tuesdays with cool stuff.
Im staying they are the company that kicks the crap out of the competition and keeps driving down cell phone rates for us all
I switched to T-MOBILE from AT&T. It was a nightmare,they lost my AT&T phones and I wasn't reimbursed for 5 months and too many phone calls as a result I was sent to a collection agency. I finally got what they said they would give me.
I had an encyclopedia of tickets with issues from them and finally moved to Verizon. I will never use btjem again. I may finally have the billing issues resolved after one more trip to the store.
I just switched to T-Mobile last Friday when I got my Note8 and I couldn't be happier. They're sending me a debit card to pay off my Verizon account and coverage has been great! But I live in St. Paul, MN, so that's to be expected.
I left T-Mobile a few months ago. I enjoyed the speeds but not the weak coverage where I work and in random places. Hopping between Edge and LTE (at work, that is, and also combined with weak wifi too) is no fun at all, so I switched to cricket and it's been solid. I never see Edge anymore, and cricket occasionally drops to 4G but anything is better than Edge.
I've been with T-Mobile for 4 years after switching from AT&T and T-Mobile has been great for me. My work phone is a Verizon phone and in my area, T-Mobile's coverage is identical to Verizon's coverage. The only difference is data speeds are way faster on T-Mobile are than on Verizon. I know it's not the same experience for everyone, but my experience with T-Mobile has been great.
They don't have service any where that's not a big city. That's my reason
Have you checked their map lately? I can understand if it's not the best option for your area. To say the don't have service anywhere that's not a big city is false though.
I switched to T-Mobile from Verizon using the GetoutoftheRed program. I kinda regret doing so. I should have left both and gone to Cricket. Verizon has great coverage but the worse customer service on Earth. As far as T-Mobile goes, they have decent customer service but their coverage is just not good at all. I live in San Diego North county and I get so many drop calls it's frustrating, never got a drop calls with Verizon. I personally cannot recommend T-Mobile, I'm gonna lay off my device and GTFO asap.
I was on Verizon for a while, then was on AT&T for 10 years. Once T-Mobile rolled out Band 12 LTE, I switched over and haven't looked back. I've found their customer service at every level far superior to AT&T and if you travel, they're the first to reduce prices for international rates. They push the rest of the industry in this area.
By switching my family plan (which includes my parents), we're saving about $120/mo over what we paid AT&T. I also love their BOGO offers. They're more aggressive than Verizon and AT&T. Sure they have the whole irritating gift card thing, but I don't mind waiting for that. Since I do have one extra line that is used in emergencies anyway, I effectively will get my Note 8 for close to $200 when all is said and done because of their BOGO, and was able to do the same last year with the S7 Edge.
I'm on Walmart Family Mobile, which uses T-Mobile's network. Living in the city/suburbs, the coverage and speed is great, even better than Verizon. But I learned this summer that not all magentas are created equal. T-Mobile still sucks in rural areas. I would never keep them if moving out to the country.
I was with Verizon for 25 years. Since the galaxy note 4 came out, Verizon has lied to me, raised fees,refused to help with a brand new S7 EDGE that I bought FROM THEM. a year ago, I took 1 of my lines and put it on tmobile. For a whole year I took both devices everywhere I went. Up and down the east coast, out to California and Oregon. And T-mobile was on an equallibriam with Verizon and even better and faster quite a bit. So last week I took advantage of the 55+ deal. Put my wife and daughter on 1 plan, and my son and myself on another. My total bill for 4 lines went from 245.00 with big red, to 120.00 on T-mobile. There are no added taxes or fees and I'm saving 1500.00 bucks a year. Best move I ever made.
Why does this article exist?
Because even though a good majority of us love our T-Mobile service there is some areas where that is not the case. In situations such as those there are viable alternatives.
I think because Jerry does not have the option of using T-Moble in his area. Just like Phil does not have good Sprint service in his area(that may have improved). It hinders them from testing phones from certain carriers is properly his underlying beef.
I've been with T-Mobile since the days of the good ol' Sidekick. I've seldom had problems that couldn't be fixed, although yes like all carriers there are the instances where you get switched through to seven people for the same problem and doesn't get fixed for about two billing cycles, but more times than not, it rights itself. The transparency is what I appreciate about T-Mobile. I got my ex to switch to T-Mobile because I noticed on her plan at the time that she was paying a ridiculous amount for basic service and noticed on her bill that not only was she charged for her splan, she was charged a separate $30 fee to actually use her phone for the plan she paid for.... So imagine a plan that costs $50 a month unlimited talk / text and $30 a month for her device payment, she was also charged $30 to use that device for the $50 a month plan, plus taxes, surcharges and fees. I spoke to the Verizon rep and of course explaining the logic behind it, let alone the reason was a nightmare, but then when comparing over the phone that she could switch for half of the cost, they somehow magically found a way to cut her bill in half (because someone figured out the scam). I have never once had to ask T-mobile what a particular charge was for on my bill. And even though you may not get lightning fast speed while traveling abroad, I've been to over 10 countries and have never had to turn on airplane mode while traveling.
I've been with T-Mo for a while now. If I ever have a problem, their Customer Service has helped me get my devices back in running order fairly quickly, and it's been at least a smooth decade since I didn't have service. I'm even good in rural Alabama, so that's a definite plus.
I was on VZ for 10 years, but made the switch to T-Mo last Feb to save $80 a month. Had to switch back to VZ two weeks ago. T-Mo is great if you stay on the beaten path, but I spend a lot of time on backroads on my motorcycle and I've gone hours without a signal in TN, NC and AL. I also travel a lot to Alaska, and again little to no service. Mostly no service. My daughter attends Auburn University, lives downtown, and gets zero signal in her apartment. That's just unacceptable. So again, if you don't venture much off of interstates, or outside major metro areas, the price is right and T-Mo is a good deal. It just wasn't for me. VZ covers me pretty much everywhere I go....at a price.
It is so dependent on where you live. I have used Sprint and T-Mobile and for me T-mobile has the same coverage but is cheaper and about 5 times faster than Sprint. I didn't consider ATT or Verizon due to price. After getting off of Sprint I don't think I'd ever go back to them or consider Verizon due to not being able to use whatever phone I want either. It is so nice just popping a SIM into a phone and using it on T-Mobile.
Don't regret switching to tmo at all. I like my tmo Tuesdays, bill is descent and coverage is good where im at besides a few dead spots. Customer service has treated me fine whenever i've called in or messaged them.
I have long wanted to switch to T-Mo but they have NO towers -or stores - in the county I live in. Coverage, coverage, coverage....
Reason #6: You have F you money.
10 years with T-Mobile and I am very happy. I have have Binge-On activated on 2 of my 4 unlimited lines, so I get 2 free Vudu movies per month. After getting the Galaxy S8+. I couldn't stand the way Netflix looked over 480p on the gorgeous screen. It was atrocious!! T-Mobile Tuesdays are nifty. Service is great in my area but I admit it can get spotty sometimes if I go to into the woods. But I don't go there often.
