Having a phone with Sprint isn't going to work for everyone.
Having phone service that's cheap and good is important.
Finding the right phone carrier is a pretty big deal. We're using our phones more than ever, and doing more with them — they're not just for making calls anymore. And sometimes, finding the right carrier doesn't happen on the first try. What's important is that you know it and are ready to move on.
A lot of folks are happy with Sprint, just like a lot of folks are happy with any of the other carriers here in the states. If you're one of those happy people, that's awesome. But if you're not, and you're thinking the grass might be greener with another company, here are five things to think about and see if it's time to make a change.
Coverage
Nothing is more important than coverage, at least when we're talking about or phones. Having the latest and greatest means nothing if you can't use it. And Sprint has, erm, issues when it comes to coverage.
Sprint has done a heck of a job with their network and it's getting a lot better than it was just a couple of years ago. The problem is that it was so bad that big improvements need to keep coming before Sprint can work for a lot of us. It's not just an issue of not having sufficient cell sites to provide a signal. In places that are covered, it seems like network speeds are poor and inconsistent.
If you live in an area with good Sprint coverage, you know how good it can be. Sprint has upped their game in my neck of the woods, and their network is really strong. But a lot of us don't live in one of those places, and if you're on the fringe and frustrated with Sprint, it might be time to make a switch.
Phone selection
Sprint has gotten some exclusives recently with the HTC Bolt and the Essential Phone, but if you like the idea of unlocked phones that you can use anywhere, Sprint isn't right for you.
Even phones that could work on Sprint's network are often unable to because Sprint hasn't approved them. This is mostly a relic of the past when the network was CDMA-based, but it's going to be a while before everything is phased out and the network repurposes some of the old spectrum.
Sprint will have the popular models every carrier gets and other than some branding, they will be the same. But if you're itching to order something crazy from Amazon for your next phone, Sprint isn't for you and it's time to switch.
Customer service
In J.D.Power's 2017 ratings for wireless carrier's customer care, Sprint finished at the bottom of the four major carriers in the U.S. and the overall score was below the industry average. It was the same in 2016 and 2015 and 2014 and I'm not going to keep on about this. You get the picture.
When things stop working or the bill isn't right or you just have a question, your carrier needs to be there to help. I'm sure Sprint does its best and that many are happy with how things are handled when they go wrong. But overall, if you value customer service, you might want to switch carriers.
Network speed
Coverage may be the most important thing about your carrier, but for some, the network speed is a close second.
This ties in closely with coverage and it's why we say never depend on a provider's coverage map. Sprint's upgraded network locations can be fast. As in, super-flipping-fast. 3X carrier aggregation means a theoretical 200% speed boost and Sprint's claims of a 240 M/sec or higher average speed aren't very far off the mark. But only if you're in one of the markets with carrier aggregation in place, have the right phone, and (most importantly) the network isn't under any significant load.
If Sprint continues their network upgrade as planned, everywhere with full LTE coverage will have better network speeds. But if you're tired of waiting you might want to pack up and move on.
Unlimited plans
Sprint offers excellent unlimited plans. They're priced low, they have very few restrictions, and the current promotional pricing (ends October 2018) for family plans is far below any other carrier. Sprint wants more customers, and they are offering a great deal on unlimited plans to try and get them.
So why is it listed here? Because they can be enticing and there's a good chance you'll regret it all after you've signed a lease for 24 months. While this is about reasons to switch from Sprint, it's also a good place to remind folks to check on things like network reliability and performance before they sign on to any carrier.
Sprint is the right carrier for a lot of people. But if you're not one of them, the hanging on and waiting for things to get better can be frustrating. Think about your wireless service and decide if it's time for you to change things around.
Reader comments
Great reasons to switch. I left Sprint 10 years ago due to poor coverage in my area. I couldn't"t even get a signal in my house with the cell tower one mile way.
Thankfully as I've been with sprint it's drastically improved for me in the last 10 years.. Significant improvement where I get better reception and speed than my Verizon work phone in the areas I frequent. They still have issues, but no carrier is perfect
You only need one.
Sprint
I just got the essential phone through sprint. It's actually what's keeping me from switching. This is one of the phones that has LTE+ capabilities and I consistently get 70+ mbps download speed in my area. My over all call quality has improved.
Every single major carrier has terrible customer service. No matter what carrier in have use you always get lied to and get the run around.
Im on sprint. It's ok in some spots like my house. But some places it really gets my blood pressure up. Yesterday I was out of town and couldn't find a house cause the data was non existent.
I have excellent service with boost mobile's and the best part is 75$ a month for two unlimited everything line's.I would definitely recommend that you check boost coverage maps in your specific areas.
Joseph, boost is owned by and uses Sprint network
But still no simultaneous voice and data, correct? And before I get slammed, it does matter to some people, others not so much, I understand.
I agree.
Baby steps but it's progress
https://community.sprint.com/t5/Buzz-About-Wireless/Make-calls-and-use-d...
Correct, cdma doesn't allow it
Only issue I have with sprint is customer service. Everytime I call, it's like I'm connected to somebody speaking from a straw hut in freaking Tahiti. They echo, hard to understand, talk over you, and try to sell you bull that you don't need. Luckily I don't have to call them often.
Coverage is non-existent in my area. Cannot get Sprint in the entire Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Awful.
I had Sprint for 10+ years before switching to AT&T years back. Their coverage was never an issue. It was their data speeds and customer service. Both awful. But I hear one of those problems is fixed
I just switched from Sprint last weekend due to their customer service.
They had screwed up my upgrade when I'd canceled a pre-order for the Essential Phone. So everyone could see that I was upgrade eligible and shouldn't be being charged anything, but I was being charged $116 to upgrade. No one could figure out how to fix it. After I'd spent 15+ hours talking to customer service over the course of a month, they told me to call in one last time. I told them they knew what the problem was and I was adding 0 help, so couldn't they just fix it without me on the phone and email me the resolution. They agreed. I said good, because I'd rather cancel my service than spend 1 more minute on the phone over this issue. The email comes. I open it excitedly. It is telling me to call in to resolve the issue. I went to the Verizon store the next day.
And the service is basically useless overseas.
I strongly recommend everyone switch from Sprint to T-Mobile. Oh wait:
https://www.theverge.com/2017/9/22/16349660/tmobile-sprint-merger-deal-n...
Yup it could happen.
The real question is, when will Spark finally be here?!?
As a current Sprint customer I feel another very good and missed reason is:
Swapping phones.
Its a major PITA that requires you to go to their website (which is broken 60% of the time, another good reason) and do a song and dance of picking phones and typing in IME nubmers, waiting, rebooting, etc...
Then since the website is broken most of the time you have to call Sprint and go through 50 menus before you speak to someone.
Then you spend another 15 minutes with them on the phone trying to swap your phone. Even then sometimes they screw that up!
Unlike my AT&T phone where I simply remove the sim from one phone, put it in another, and start talking.
Tennisguy, exactly..........gsm is the way to go
I can occasionally pull a 1x or 3g connection with my Sprint 4G LTE hotspot. Mostly, it just jumps over to Roaming, which isn't allowed on my plan.
Sprint has the worse service in my area with customer service that lies to customers saying we are working on Towers. This is always one of their responses when sprint customers call and complain.
I have no issues with Sprint in my area and best buy always priced their phones lower than the competition when you buy with Sprint at their stores. Not speaking for everyone but I been lucky with them.