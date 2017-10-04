Android Wear is more awesome than ever, and now is definitely the time to buy.

Android Wear is the software that powers an increasing number of awesome smartwatches that sync up to your phone. From notifications to fitness to apps, they're better than ever, and now may be the right time to pick one up for yourself — be it a low-key LG Watch Style to a fancy (and expensive) Tag Heurer Connected.

It helps you work out! 💪

With the rollout of Android Wear 2.0 earlier in 2017, staying fit using your Android Wear device became even easier than ever. You'll get access to the features you may have already known about like step trackers, but the big change came with Google Fit.

Google Fit is now better able to communicate with your watch to tell what kind of activity you are engaging in. It also includes mini-games for working out and an update to cycle tracking for gym goers. All of these things add up to make your Android Wear device more invaluable than ever for getting fit and staying that way.

Track notifications

Android Wear has always been great at conveying notifications from your phone to your wrist. But with recent versions, it's getting smarter about sending the right ones, and allowing you to respond in the most convenient way possible.

With Android Wear 2.0, you can respond using your voice — that's not new — but there's also the option of using an on-screen keyboard, or emoji (🙄) or writing individual letters. Whatever suits your fancy.

Most people are programmed to pull their phones out of a pocket as soon as they hear a notification. When you wear an Android Wear watch, you realize, with great relief, how much less that happens. That alone is worth the price of admission.

Stay organized with Google Assistant and apps

There's something about being able to just say, "OK Google, remind me to pick up milk on the way home," and have it turn into a usable reminder on your wrist. Or to download an app like Bring! and have a cross-platform, Wear-friendly grocery app that works completely independently on the wrist.

Android Wear 2.0 comes with its own Play Store, and a bunch of apps that make it possible to do an increasing number of things without a phone nearby.

Easy-to-reach remote

Many people have opted into the Google ecosystem, using Chromecast or Google Home to help stream music and programs. If you like dancing around to Spotify when nobody is home, but need to pause the music to answer the door, fumbling for your phone can take just a few moments too long.

Android Wear acts as a remote control, letting you pause, play and even fast forward media all with just a few swipes and taps. Of course, you can always reach for your phone, but if you have the controls right on your wrist, then why worry about it?

Pay without a hassle

When Android Pay was released, it suddenly made picking up milk from the corner store a much quicker process (as long as the merchant supported NFC payments). Instead of having to reach for your wallet or fumble with cash, you had the option to just tap your phone and pay using the connected app. While it has taken a bit, with the addition of NFC chips to newer Android Wear devices, mobile pay has come to the wrist.

Of course, you still need to properly set up Android Pay on your device, and connect a card, but once you do that you can pay with a tap. Since your smartwatch can pay the bills it means you can just move your wrist without ever having to pull something out of your pockets.

Do you have an Android Wear watch?

Android Wear watches have been around for a few years now, and they're only getting more awesome as time marches forward. Have you picked up an Android Wear watch? Do you use it for everyday things, or just specific reasons? Is there a reason to pick up an Android Wear watch that we didn't cover? Let us know about it in the comments below!