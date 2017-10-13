These aren't your pocket-friendly power banks, but they can be your lifeline when battery life runs short across multiple devices.
Given today's power-hungry phones and tablets, any power pack under 20,000mAh shouldn't be considered high-capacity. While the majority of these beefier backup batteries aren't suited for storing in your pocket, they're still compact enough to toss in a backpack, suitcase, or laptop bag for a quick charge when you need it. Check out these five power banks that provide enough battery to keep up with the most demanding tech-lover.
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 Quick Charge PowerCore+ 26800 PD
- EasyAcc Monster 26,000mAh Power Bank
- USB-C RAVPower 26800
- ZeroLemon ToughJuice V3.0
Anker PowerCore+ 26800 Quick Charge / PowerCore+ 26800 PD
Anker brings two versions of the PowerCore+ 26800 to the market, one with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and one with USB PD (Power Delivery). Both offer a whopping 26,800mAh capacity and are only 7.1 x 3.1 x .9 inches in size. This is a power bank that you probably can fit into your pocket!
The Quick Charge model also features PowerIQ so that non-Quick Charge devices can still charge at up to 3 amps and can be fully recharged in about 6.5 hours. It's priced around $70.
The USB PD model features a 30-watt USB-C port capable of charging laptops like a MacBook or Chromebook as well as your phone. It can be fully charged in about four hours and costs right around $100.
EasyAcc Monster 26,000mAh Power Bank
If you're after more than just a pair outputs to keep your phones and tablets charged up, the EasyAcc Monster packs a 26,000mAh capacity and provides four USB ports as well as two Micro-USB inputs on the side that can work in tandem decrease recharge time up to 50%. With a total output of 4.8 amps, the more devices connected means a slower charge, but the overall convenience, functionality, and capacity outweigh reduced charging times.
Next to the USB outputs is a built-in LED flashlight that's handy for seeing in the dark, and on top are four tiny lights that indicate how much battery life remains in the power bank. EasyAcc has added plenty of safety features to prevent any damage to your connected devices, too. You'll pay about $50 for the EasyACC Monster.
USB-C RAVPower 26800
The new USB-C RAVPower 26800 can output 30 watts through its USB-C port and has two "regular" USB ports that feature its iSmart technology to charge at up to 2.4 amps each. RAVPower says that its iSmart 2.0 system will automatically sense the correct charging current so that your devices that don't use a fast-charging standard will still charge as fast as they are able. The USB-C port charges a MacBook at the same rate as the included charger, and can charge a Nintendo Switch while you're playing.
Using both charging inputs, you can fully charge the RAVPower 26800 in 4.5 hours. The USB-C RAVPower 26800 costs about $60.
ZeroLemon ToughJuice V3.0
This beastly backup battery rocks an impressive 30,000mAh capacity that's able to provide power to phones, tablets, and even laptops. It has a total of five USB ports three standard 1-amp outputs, one Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 output and one USB-C output so it's compatible with almost everything.
On top of its brushed aluminum chassis is an LCD display that provides readings of its power level and charging status. With over 13 notebook connectors and AC adapters for the U.S., UK, and EU, the Intocircuit Power Monster is the ideal power bank for serious traveling techies.
It also features a rubber outer shell that makes the ZeroLemon ToughJuice V3.0 the most rugged power bank you're likely to see. You'll pay about $100 for it.
Remember, this power bank is too big to carry on a plane in the U.S. without talking to your airline first.
A note on air travel: What you need to know
While traveling in the U.S., the Federal Aviation Administration allows you to carry a device (like a power bank) with up to a 100 Wh capacity. You are also able to carry a limit of two spare batteries between 101 Wh and 160 Wh with prior approval from your airline. All lithium batteries must be in your carry-on bag and can't be stowed with checked luggage.
Most power banks list their capacity in mAh (milliamp-hours) and not Wh (watt-hours). Let's do some conversion using a 3.7-volt average. You can calculate from Wh to mAh using this formula:
(mAh)/1000 x (V) = (Wh)
After some rounding off, that means you can bring a 26,800 mAh power bank on your flight. With approval, you can bring up to two 43,240 mAh (again, some rounding is used) along as well. Just be sure not to put them in your checked luggage!
Other countries may have different regulations, so you should check before you travel outside the U.S.
Correct me if this is no longer true but it was as of last May... you can't carry a power bank that is larger than 20,000mAh on an international flight; probably true for domestic too. I had my bag diligently searched in China for lithium batteries and the label on the battery was specifically examined.
Less than 20,000mAh -> no restrictions.
Between 20,000mAh and 32,000mAh -> max 2.
Over 32,000 -> not permitted.
https://www.faa.gov/about/initiatives/hazmat_safety/more_info/?hazmat=7
"Size limits: Lithium metal (non-rechargeable) batteries are limited to 2 grams of lithium per battery. Lithium ion (rechargeable) batteries are limited to a rating of 100 watt hours (Wh) per battery. These limits allow for nearly all types of lithium batteries used by the average person in their electronic devices. With airline approval, passengers may also carry up to two spare larger lithium ion batteries (101-160 watt hours). This size covers the larger after-market extended-life laptop computer batteries and some larger batteries used in professional audio/visual equipment."
So yeah - 20,000mAh.
160Wh = 160 VAh
160 VAh / 5V = 32Ah
32Ah * 1000 = 32,000mAh
So yeah - 32,000mAh ;-)
I hope airport personnel knows about this because I'm carrying an Anker PowerCore 20100 with me on my RTW trip. So far the only weirdness hit me in Asia - apparently, in Thailand it's illegal to check rechargeable batteries regardless of capacity. You must take them into your hand luggage, they actually scanned my backpack and ordered me to take the Anker out and onto my daypack to take onboard.
I have a RAVPOWER RP-PB043, 20Ah, with one USB type C, one quick charge and one 2A port output and quick charge input capable, it's awesome... I don't see any quick charge capable in that list
http://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0156HCJQO/ref=mp_s_a_1_4?qid=1455575862&s...
That looks like the one
My only issue with Anker chargers is they use a slick back plastic. It very slippery and scratches very easily. I wish they used something more durable.
How does a scratch affect performance?
A deep scratch will deflect and concentrate nutrinos, reducing the ability of the polymer substrate to retain ions in the affected area.
Just kidding ;)
lol nice
Because it would look like ****. Like my old school ipod back that would scratch from air touching it.
I'd have thought That at least one power bank on the list would include a USB Type C port. There's even one on the list with a Lightning port.
Any opinions on the one plus power back??
Posted via the Android Central App
Anything One Plus does, sucks so there you go
Wow; an article I can really sink my teeth into Thanks Brent!
I have nine power banks ranging from a 500 mAh keychain unit, up to a 15,000 mAh unit that you can knock someone's head off with, and all of them have been across the workbench for through testing (well, the Kmashi 11,200 is in it's second round of testing, and should be done in a few days). I thought I was set for a while, but some of these monster units have rekindled my interest in getting more to play with.
Just a quick note: Power banks don't deplete their cell(s) completely in normal use, so although you may have a 10,000 mAh power bank, it's not going to actually give you 10,000 mAh of output. Then there is a slight loss due to the charging process not being 100% efficient, so in reality, you can expect to have 55 to 70% of the rated capacity available. The very best unit I've tested (PowerAdd 2GS) delivered 69.94% of it's capacity, and the worst one delivered only 55.25% of it's advertised capacity. Because of these complications, the most accurate way to estimate how many times your phone can be charged is to subtract 35% from the power bank capacity, and divide that by the phone battery capacity. This will give you a good ballpark figure.
There's also lots of nuances to the testing that include logging if a bank will start charging automatically when connected (some don't), if they reliably charge to 100% (most do), and if they disconnect from your device when they can no longer actually charge (a few don't).
Anker makes a quality product. Better yet, they back it up with outstanding customer service. I personally own 3 Anker battery packs.
You don't need to carry around a ridiculous charger like these if you have a swappable battery 0 to 100% charge in mere seconds
Actually, you don't need to carry a charger OR an extra battery if you have a phone that can go all day and night.
Just sayin! ;)
I used to carry a LG G4 with an extra battery in pocket. Now carry a Note 5 and the battery lasts as much as LG G4 with 2 batteries even when both LG and Note use a 3000mah.
This is useful for more than just phones. If you carry around a tablet and/or other devices that can charge via USB then it is helpful.
How long do these power banks hold their charge? If I were to go camping for a week or so, would they hold the charge long enough that I could recharge my phone/camera once or twice throughout the trip and it'd be fine or does some of the power leak out over a few days?
I have an Anker 20000 MaH battery pack. After charging it fully, I've noticed that it holds it's charge for several weeks at the least. I believe that you could absolutely take one of these in the field as you described with success.
Most manufacturers recommend that you top them off every 3 months, but they will hold at 70% for several months after that.
If I don't use one of my power banks for a month, I usually find it still full.
Thank you both for your replies.
I have a 12000 mah rechargeable bank for my phone. It charges my phone 3-4 times which is good enough for me & holds its charge for 6 months.
The monster charger in gray is only $23 shipped on Amazon. Enjoy!
ZeroLemon 30,000 tough juice pack has served me well.
Anker E7 is the best as I am using it since almost 9 months it has a great juice to power up iPhone5s around 7-10 times. I use this monster for whole week once charged to fullest I have also seen reviews about this on http://www.powerbanktalk.com/best-portable-power-bank-review-2015/
This place looks like all about power banks I have ordered one for my MacBook too lets see what it comes with But I am sure it will be good as This Anker E7
if you can find a PNY brand I recommend it.
I got the big boy cant remember exact number will update when I do.
but me and 4 friends are able to survive an entire long weekend con without it even dropping bellow 30%
Wat will happen if it blasted..🤔😱