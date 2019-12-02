The best time to buy a TV is Cyber Monday and while we've seen some great deals, this might be the best cheap Cyber Monday TV deal! Best Buy is currently offering the 58-inch Sharp 4K Roku TV for under $300, but be quick as this deal won't last!

A great deal on an affordable TV

Sharp 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV

A great affordable TV with all the streaming apps you need

This Sharp TV is a great affordable TV, including a stunning 4K UHD LED screen, Roku smart OS with over 4,000 streaming channels, 3 HDMI ports, and two 10W speakers with DTS Surround Sound. It's perfect as a spare TV or for your main living room.

This TV features a large 58-inch 4K UHD screen, and upscales non-4K content, so even HD content looks amazing. It's powered by the Roku smart TV OS which is our favorite TV platform, as it has all the streaming apps you need, and offers access to more than 4,000 other streaming channels, without the need for an additional media player.

This TV also features a 120Hz refresh rate, which reduces motion blur, making it great for gaming or watching sports. There are also three HDMI ports for all your home theater needs, two loud 10W speakers with DTS Surround Sound, and a USB port to connect your digital camera or another USB device.

