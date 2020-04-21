You're probably spending way more time at home these days, so it might be the right time to upgrade that old TV you've been hanging on to. This one-day sale on the Westinghouse 43-inch smart Roku TV at Best Buy is not one to be missed if that sounds like you. The 43-inch smart TV is down to just $199.99 today only, saving you $80 off its full cost of $280. There's always the chance of this TV selling out before the sale ends too, so you shouldn't delay if you're interested.
Screen saver
Westinghouse 43-inch Smart HD Roku TV
With built-in Roku functionality, this smart TV is able to access streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ without needing another device plugged in. Use curbside pickup to pick it up today or choose free shipping for delivery.
$199.99
$279.99 $80 off
Cutting the cord becomes so much easier with a TV like this 43-inch 1080p Roku TV from Westinghouse. Its integrated smart features let you access all your favorite streaming services without needing a separate streaming device plugged in. Just connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network and you'll be able to download and watch Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and much more.
It's even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control if you have a device like the Echo Dot or Google Home. It can also stream music from popular streaming services like Spotify. Using the Roku TV app, you'll be able to share videos, music, and photos directly to your TV from your phone or tablet.
This TV is equipped with three HDMI inputs and one USB port, features Dolby Audio, and has 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so everyone can have a clear view even from the side of the screen.
Hoping for a bigger screen? The 65-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD Roku TV is now on sale for $399.99 for a limited time. That saves you $200 off its full cost, and it includes all the features of the model above as well.
Best Buy offers free shipping on this TV, but you could receive your order even faster by selecting free curbside pickup. This option won't be available for every store however.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is a great phone ruined by a high price tag
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is one of the better phones Samsung has released in recent years. But you're just not getting enough value here.
Are you getting tired of flagship smartphones?
Flagship smartphones are a lot of fun to look and gawk at, but are you still willingly paying for them? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Pixel 3a XL review, one year later: Still the best camera under $500
A year after its launch, the Pixel 3a XL continues to be a great phone. The hardware still holds up just fine in 2020, the battery life is fantastic, and the camera is still the one to beat in the mid-range segment.
These cases will keep your S10 Lite looking great and keep it protected
With every phone that you get, chances are you go through a slew of different cases until you find the "right" one. The same sentiment rings true for the Galaxy S10 Lite and we have found the best cases for you to try for your device.