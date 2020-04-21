You're probably spending way more time at home these days, so it might be the right time to upgrade that old TV you've been hanging on to. This one-day sale on the Westinghouse 43-inch smart Roku TV at Best Buy is not one to be missed if that sounds like you. The 43-inch smart TV is down to just $199.99 today only, saving you $80 off its full cost of $280. There's always the chance of this TV selling out before the sale ends too, so you shouldn't delay if you're interested.

Cutting the cord becomes so much easier with a TV like this 43-inch 1080p Roku TV from Westinghouse. Its integrated smart features let you access all your favorite streaming services without needing a separate streaming device plugged in. Just connect it to your home's Wi-Fi network and you'll be able to download and watch Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and much more.

It's even compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control if you have a device like the Echo Dot or Google Home. It can also stream music from popular streaming services like Spotify. Using the Roku TV app, you'll be able to share videos, music, and photos directly to your TV from your phone or tablet.

This TV is equipped with three HDMI inputs and one USB port, features Dolby Audio, and has 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles so everyone can have a clear view even from the side of the screen.

Hoping for a bigger screen? The 65-inch Westinghouse 4K UHD Roku TV is now on sale for $399.99 for a limited time. That saves you $200 off its full cost, and it includes all the features of the model above as well.

Best Buy offers free shipping on this TV, but you could receive your order even faster by selecting free curbside pickup. This option won't be available for every store however.