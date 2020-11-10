If you are in the market for a cheap Black Friday TV deal , this one-day sale at Best Buy is the one for you. Right now, the 43-inch Hisense Android TV is on sale for just $179.99, which is extremely cheap for a TV of its size. Normally, this sells for about $120 more than this, and this price drop makes it just $50 more than the much-smaller 32-inch option.

This one-day sale knocks $120 off the price, and makes it a total impulse purchase. This is a great TV that comes with Android TV operating system built right in, so don't miss out.

This isn't a 4K TV, and instead features a Full HD (1080p) panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz. There are two HDMI inputs for adding gaming consoles, DVD players, etc with ease, and it does have built-in speakers in case you aren't interested in adding any extras to it.

As mentioned above, it has the Android TV platform built in to the set, which means you'll have easy access to all your favorite streaming services, including Hulu, Sling, Disney+, Fandango, YouTube, and much more. We have a few other Hisense models listed as our best Android TV, and this is one of the newest offerings from the company. Be sure to grab one at this discounted price for your guest room, basement, garage, or anywhere else you may need a TV. Remember, this price is good for today only, so don't miss out on this cheap Black Friday TV deal.