In this time when remote work is the norm, it can be a real challenge to manage your workers as well as your project data if you don't have the proper tools. Thankfully, the Ultimate Data & Project Management Certification Bundle is here to bring you success with nearly 50 hours of comprehensive instruction on Java, Power BI, Agile, and so much more.

Learn at your own pace how to connect to hundreds of data sources, extract and manipulate data with SQL, manage projects efficiently and effectively with Jira, and more. The Ultimate Data & Project Management Certification Bundle is currently on sale for just $39.99, a massive discount of 98 percent.