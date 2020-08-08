In this time when remote work is the norm, it can be a real challenge to manage your workers as well as your project data if you don't have the proper tools. Thankfully, the Ultimate Data & Project Management Certification Bundle is here to bring you success with nearly 50 hours of comprehensive instruction on Java, Power BI, Agile, and so much more.
Learn at your own pace how to connect to hundreds of data sources, extract and manipulate data with SQL, manage projects efficiently and effectively with Jira, and more. The Ultimate Data & Project Management Certification Bundle is currently on sale for just $39.99, a massive discount of 98 percent.
It's time to stop using SMS for two-factor authentication
Not all 2FA is equal. Using SMS to get a code might not be "better than nothing" after all.
Fresh Surface Duo renders are here, reportedly coming to AT&T
Microsoft hasn't exactly been camera shy with the Surface Duo, but a new set of renders have leaked that offer an even closer look at the device. Alongside the leaked images, the leaker says Duo will be headed to AT&T in the U.S.
24 hours with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Big, beautiful, and backwards
It's still too early to give any conclusive thoughts on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but Samsung's latest flagship is already proving to be a tremendous phone in more ways than one.
Protect your new, huge Note 20 with one of these cases
The Note 20 may not have a glass back, but that doesn't mean you should let to go around in the chaotic world outside naked. Get a good case and protect your new Note 20 in style!