Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on a universal car mount.

Right now you can pick up Choetech's universal car mount for just $3.99 at Amazon with coupon code 8ESTIKT7, a savings of $2 from its recently-reduced price. This particular mount has never sold for this low, and at this price, it is hard to beat. It fits a variety of phones, and with the quick release button using it is a breeze.

Super Secure: Angled bottom and two adjusting arms prevent your phone from moving up and down. Extra strong suction cup with sticky gel protect your phone from fell off from Windshield or Dashboard.

One Hand Operation: With quick release button the phone can be easily inserted and quick released. With just a touch of a button, the arms expand out to their full width. Simply set your phone in the holder and squeeze the arms until it holds your phone in place.

Universal Compatibility: Adjustable silicone padded holder with great expansion capabilities fits devices from 2 inch to 3.7 inch wide, such as GPS, iPhone, Samsung, LG, HTC and more.As for google pixel, the arms might be press on the volume button of the speaker. If the phone is too heavy, it will fall out easily so mobile phone under 5.5 inch would be better.

360°Rotation: With 360°rotation swivel ball allows you to get the perfect viewing angle without interfere the air flow direction.

What You Get: CHOETECH dashboard/ windshield mount (Bracket, suction cup and adjuster), 18 months warranty and friendly, easy-to-reach customer service

At just $3.99, you should have one of these in every vehicle that is in your household. If you're looking for a magnetic mount instead, Aukey has a few options for just $4 as well.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!