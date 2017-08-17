Hit the pavement running with your Galaxy S8 secure and accessible!

Itching to take your Galaxy S8 with you on your runs? Sure, you could awkwardly keep it in your pocket, but you're best off getting an armband case. It keeps your phone protected and accessible to you, so you can check on your progress in your [Couch to 5K app]https://www.androidcentral.com/best-couch-5k-apps) or control your music as you run.

While these armbands won't help with your running motivation, they sure will make running with your phone more convenient and comfortable. Lets dive in!

Lifeproof LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount

Our first armband on this list is by Lifeproof, known for making some high-quality accessories that offer supreme protection for a wide range of phones.

The LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount is a compelling option if you hate dealing with the usual armband style that has you take off your phone's case and slip it into the armband sleeve. Instead, LifeProof has opted to include its QuickMount technology which is found in car and bike mount accessories as well. This ideally works with LifeProof case for your Galaxy S8, but you should be able to adhere the QuickMount adhesive to any flat-back case (or even the back of the phone if you choose).

There's an Amazon reviewer who's an ultra runner and has been using the LifeProof armband for over 1,000 miles. While he states he had an issue with the adhesive coming loose after nearly 300 miles, he was able to re-adhere it and have no issues with it for the next 700 miles — and this is a guy who runs through all elements like Lifeproof intends. If you're more of a casual runner, that means this accessory will certainly live up to your needs. You can get your LifeActiv Armband with QuickMount attachment for your phone for just $25 on Amazon.

Sporteer Velocity V150 Universal Armband

If you're looking for an armband that includes a bit of extra space for storing things you might also want with you on your run, check out the Sporteer Velocity V150 Sport Armband. It features a zip pouch that lets you slip your phone in but also provides space to house keys, earbuds, an ID or credit card, some cash, and maybe one of those energy gel packs or a small snack. It's basically a small fanny pack for your arm.

Because it's a zip-up case, you're able to leave a gap for your headphone cable, which is nice. You can buy yours for $29 on Amazon. The armband is sweat-resistant and includes reflective patterns to help keep you visible to drivers on night runs. This product is backed by a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer.

SUPCASE Sports Running Armband

SUPCASE knows phone accessories, and unlike the other universal armbands on this list, its running accessory is specifically designed for the Galaxy S8. The case features a dual-layer design that is essentially a rugged TPU case with the option of slipping through a velcro arm strap around when it's time for a run.

It might take some time to disassemble this case to remove your phone, but that only speaks to the snug fit and security it provides. If you've been holding off on buying a case for your Galaxy S8, and want something that also works well for running, this is your option. Best of all, it's only $15 from Amazon.

Revere Sports Running Armband

Outdated product images aside, the Revere Sport Running Armband for the Galaxy S8 is a traditional, flexible armband sleeve made from lightweight neoprene material that's sweat-resistant and includes reflective striping for night runs. The manufacturer has also included an extender strap to fit larger arms — up to a 20-inch circumference. Just make sure you've added the Galaxy S8 model to your Amazon shopping cart.

Revere Sport offers a 30-day money back guarantee if you're not fully impressed by the premium quality of its product and also offers a lifetime replacement guarantee if you happen to run into any issues. Get this lightweight armband for your Galaxy S8 for just $15!

How do you run with your Galaxy S8

Do you have any experience with the armband cases we've highlighted above? Got another product that's served you well? Let us know in the comments!