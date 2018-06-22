The Galaxy S9 is a fantastic phone that lets you get more stuff done when you're on the go. Whether you're an outdoorsman who wants something rugged and accessible with a pocket-free carry or your work involves you having quick access to answer phone calls or emails out in the field, a belt clip holster can be a great way to keep your phone stylishly secure and accessible at all times. These are the best cases with a belt clip holster for the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Zizo Bolt Series Case

Zizo specializes in creating rugged smartphone cases, and among those, few are as rugged as the Bolt case. The case itself features ridges and texture for grip and includes a screen protector, but most importantly for our purposes, it also includes a belt clip holster for wearing your phone at your hip. The clip can be rotated with a firm twist that locks it into a new orientation, so you can always have your phone at the ready when you need it. Choose from 10 different color styles and get yourself a holstered phone case that matches your style for just $18. Also available for the Galaxy S9+ for $19. See at Amazon Encased Nova Series Slim Grip Case

Often times phone holsters are paired with heavy duty cases which can be bulky and awkward to use. That doesn't have to be the case with your Galaxy S9, so if that's held you back from buying a hip holster case in the past I present to you Encased's Nova series case. The case itself is rugged yet slim, with a textured and rubberized backplate that helps with grip and cuts down on fingerprints. It's thin enough to support wireless charging but comes with a removable metal backplate if you'd prefer to magnetically mount your phone in your car. The holster holds your S9 in place with support in the bottom corners while the quick-release clip up top gives you instant access to your phone when you need it. Get yours for the Galaxy S9 or the Galaxy S9+ for just $16. See at Amazon Trianium Duranium Case

If a minimalist look is what you're after, consider the Trianium Duranium case. Available in Gunmetal or Black, this is an understated design that focuses on protection and usability. This case combines three layers of protection that combine GXD impact gel and premium TPU for ultimate shock absorption with a hard polycarbonate shell offering support along the length of the phone. The holster clip itself is also a simple design, seemingly designed for horizontal carry with a swiveling at the clip so you can orientate the phone however you like. Get yours for just $15 for the Galaxy S9, and $18 for the larger S9+. See at Amazon OtterBox Defender Series Case