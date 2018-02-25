We did recently see the Prime-exclusive Moto X4 drop down to $300, and while this isn't quite as affordable as that, it's actually a better offer. Amazon currently sells the phone on its own for $349.99, but for a limited time, you can get a free second-gen Amazon Echo with the purchase as part of a bundle. The Echo sells for $99.99 right now.

You can pick between the silver and black phone for the bundle, but it doesn't appear as though Amazon is offering color options for the Echo itself. Experience the true capabilities of Alexa using its hands-free on both the Moto X4 and 2nd-gen Echo. Use it to control your smart home accessories, answer your trivia questions, listen to music, and so much more.

See at Amazon