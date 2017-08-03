Grab the Moto G5 Plus for up to $50 off at B&H Photo.

The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best budget phones available today, with the device offering an uncluttered software experience, a great camera, and all-day battery life. The version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage usually retails for $229, but B&H Photo is selling the phone for $199, a $30 discount that's applicable for one day only. There's an even better deal on the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, which is available for $249, or $50 off of its retail price.

The discount is valid on both the Fine Gold and Lunay Grey color options. I'm partial to the grey option as it has a black front plate — the gold model has a matching color scheme throughout. Both models are unlocked, and are compatible with all four major carriers in the U.S. — T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.

The Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, a 12MP f/1.7 camera that's one of the best in this segment, and a 3000mAh battery. On the software front, it's running Android 7.0 Nougat. As a reminder, the deal is applicable until 2:59 a.m. ET on August 4, so if you're interested in picking up the Moto G5 Plus, best act fast.

See at B&H Photo



