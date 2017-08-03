Grab the Moto G5 Plus for up to $50 off at B&H Photo.
The Moto G5 Plus is one of the best budget phones available today, with the device offering an uncluttered software experience, a great camera, and all-day battery life. The version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage usually retails for $229, but B&H Photo is selling the phone for $199, a $30 discount that's applicable for one day only. There's an even better deal on the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage, which is available for $249, or $50 off of its retail price.
The discount is valid on both the Fine Gold and Lunay Grey color options. I'm partial to the grey option as it has a black front plate — the gold model has a matching color scheme throughout. Both models are unlocked, and are compatible with all four major carriers in the U.S. — T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint.
The Moto G5 Plus features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625, a 12MP f/1.7 camera that's one of the best in this segment, and a 3000mAh battery. On the software front, it's running Android 7.0 Nougat. As a reminder, the deal is applicable until 2:59 a.m. ET on August 4, so if you're interested in picking up the Moto G5 Plus, best act fast.
Reader comments
Is there any Moto G5 plus running 7.1.1 version?. All we got in India still runs on 7.0.
Did anyone got this update?
My mistake. G4 Plus is on 7.1.1.
The 32GB version only has 2GB in the US. That being said, I have it, and it's a great phone. Threw a 64GB microSD for internal storage. And I don't really need 4GB RAM.
Dang, where was this sale a week ago. I could have gotten one of these, instead of the G4 Plus that was on sale.