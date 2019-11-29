Unmatched value Xiaomi Mi Band 4 The best budget fitness band money can buy. The Mi Band 4 has all the features you'll find in a high-end fitness band, but it comes in at just $30. You get a large AMOLED screen with notification mirroring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and 20-day battery life. There's activity tracking and 50-meter water resistance as well, making it the ideal fitness tracker. $30 at Walmart

The Mi Band 4 is one of those products that's incredibly easy to recommend. It works with all Android devices running KitKat and above, and the user interface on the band itself is lag-free. It has notification mirroring and the ability to mirror calls to your wrist, and the large 0.95-inch AMOLED screen is just a joy to use everyday.

What makes the Mi Band 4 truly stand out is the sheer number of features on offer. There's Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a heart rate sensor with the ability to continually monitor your heart rate, and activity tracking that now includes swimming as well. The 50-meter water resistance is much more than what you usually find in this category, and the Mi Band 4 also outshines other options when it comes to battery life. With a 20-day battery life, you'll only have to charge the fitness band once a month. The fact that you're getting all of these features for just $30 makes the Mi Band 4 an unmissable deal for Black Friday.