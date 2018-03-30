Aside from a brief price drop to $59.99, this popular Syma drone has sold for $79.99 since its release. As part of a one-day deal at Amazon, you can pick one up for just $29.99 if you clip the $10 off coupon that is on the product page.

It has a built-in 720P camera for recording videos and taking pictures, and a real-time first-person view to allow you to see what it sees as you fly. Whether you are a beginner or drone pro, you'll be able to easily fly it thanks to the auto-hovering feature and more. It comes with two batteries, allowing double the flying time, and it easily integrates with a mobile app to help you draw routes and more.

At this price, we don't expect this deal to stick around for the whole day. Be sure to get one now, before it's too late.

