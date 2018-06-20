Amazon has the 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra on sale for $79.95 today, which is the lowest it's ever sold for. This model generally sells for around $120, and any other time it has reached the $80 mark it's sold out insanely fast. We expect we could see the same here, so if you want one, you'll want to be quick about it.

If for some odd reason you haven't already heard of Instant Pot, it may be just the kitchen gadget your looking for. Not only can you replace your aging slow cooker with it, but it also can make yogurt, bake cakes, cook eggs, sauté, steam, warm, and even sterilize. It combines 10 different kitchen gadgets into one small package. This version is the 3-quart model, which is better suited for individuals and smaller families.

You'll probably want to grab yourself an Instant Pot Cookbook for some ideas, and maybe even a spare lid, steamer basket, and some egg molds to help you master cooking with it.

