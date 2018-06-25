The Samsung Gear S3 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2018. If you own one you may have bought a couple of stylish bands to swap out your style. Another important accessory you should consider is an extra charging dock or two so you can keep your watch topped up while you're working at your desk, or keep one out at the cabin so there's no chance of forgetting it at home. You can get an official one from Samsung but for $45 it's a bit pricey. Fortunately, there are some pretty great third-party chargers available for a fraction of the cost. BeneStellar

We'll start off with this popular option from BeneStellar. This is the same cradle design as the Samsung charging port and features PTC protection to protect your device from overcurrent faults and features an LED indicator so know at a glance that your watch is charging. This product includes a three-foot Micro-USB cable for supplying power and is backed by an 18-month warranty with hassle-free replacement or money back options available. Get yours for just $11 on Amazon. See at Amazon LoveBlue Charging Stand w/ USB ports

Looking for something for your desk at work that adds a bit more utility than a standalone smartwatch cradle? This charging stand from LoveBlue is right for you. Rather than copying the exact design of Samsung's charger, this one adds a conductive dock for charging your Gear S3 on top of a three-port USB hub. This is great if you hate cluttering your desk with accessories that only serve one of your devices. With this hub, you can keep your phone, tablet, Bluetooth speaker — whatever you need — while also charging your Gear S3. Just be aware that the lack of overheat protection means you'll want to use this device in an air-conditioned environment. Available for $25, this is the perfect charging dock for any Gear S3 power user. See at Amazon YiJiYi Wireless Charging Dock (2-pack)