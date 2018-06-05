We'll start with Samsung's own Bluetooth keyboard cover which is designed to snap onto the built-in POGO pin connectors on the tablet itself. Whereas other cases rely on a Bluetooth connection for connecting the keyboard, Samsung's is a direct connection which should result in the most responsive typing. The cover folds back to become a handy stand so you can type comfortably on your lap or on a table. When you're not typing away, the cover provides protection for your screen. Samsung's keyboard cover is lightweight, adding very little bulk to your Tab S3, so your tablet remains as portable as ever and even more convenient. The keyboard is so thin that you'd hardly know there was a keyboard tucked in there with the case closed. This case is available in multiple color options at Samsung for $130, or you can get it on Amazon for just $72. See at Amazon Fintie Keyboard Case with S Pen Holder

Fintie is known for making quality affordable accessories and their keyboard case for the Galaxy Tab S3 is a great value. This folio-style case is slim and made of a leather-like finish that's available in traditional colors or with some more stylish print styles. The Bluetooth keyboard is made with hard plastic with spring mechanisms under each key providing that tactile feedback that makes a HUGE difference for typing accuracy. The keyboard is removable for the times when you might not want to carry it around and the case also includes a stylus holder for your S Pen or another stylus. Get this functional keyboard case for your Tab S3 in a variety of cool styles for just $31. See at Amazon Cooper Cases Backlit Keyboard Case