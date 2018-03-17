It's been about a month since Vero - True Social burst into public consciousness as the hip new social media platform and… so far, it hasn't really lived up to the hype. If you're one of over a million people who signed up for Vero in the past month you may be, like me, enjoying the design of the app itself but ultimately turned off by the comparably minuscule social network offered. But what if Facebook took a cue from Vero and poached some of its best features? A return to the chronological feed One key part of Vero's pitch to potential users is the chronological news feed. My Vero newsfeed is pretty slow, but as friends make posts I can catch up by going through the past day hour by hour. It's why Vero proudly claims to use no algorithms to determine the content that you see, and it's a direct shot at Facebook, which has been attempting to better curate the newsfeed for users using algorithms since 2011. And as we all know, they've gotten really good at it in the years since. You can't blame Facebook for developing an app better designed for organizing and share content with friends. They've found a winning formula for keeping people checking back in and refreshing their feeds for new content. But shouldn't users have more control some say in the way we digest social media? Facebook offers features like Friends Lists for organizing and browsing specific friend feeds, but it's clearly not as important as the default feed. Those pesky algorithms are the lynchpin to Facebook's business model. Okay, maybe Facebook requires complicated algorithms for all the mess of content it has to sort and organize… but the rumors and demand for Instagram to bring back the feed are getting ridiculous.

This debate isn't going away, and it was only a matter of time before an upstart like Vero came around to, hopefully, give Facebook and Instagram a good shakeup. The problem is Facebook and Instagram are still the place where over a billion of us go to interact with our social circles online. Meanwhile, my Vero network is up to 14 friends. Vero might fail as a social media platform, but it shouldn't make the idea of chronological social media feeds a failure by association. The Collection tab