Looking for a new smartphone? Here are the three best Android phones you should consider (and why) if you're switching from Windows Phone.
You've likely heard that Windows Phone is no longer a thing. That makes picking an alternative handset an essential step for those who need a smartphone but can no longer rely on Microsoft.
As Executive Editor of Android Central sibling site Windows Central, I have always carried around multiple smartphones to make my product reviews more informed. That makes me no stranger to Android or Apple's iPhone. If I had to choose one OS in 2018, it'd be Android due to the larger array of hardware and software options.
As to which phones I'd pick, it comes down to three choices:
Each has pros and cons, like any piece of technology. You'll need to balance each with what you prioritize the most. Do you value the camera, display, or audio? Does it fit in your pocket?
I put together this video of why I think each of these phones is worth consideration. (I also mention why I don't recommend LG or Samsung ...)
Combined with Microsoft Launcher for Android, GroupMe, Microsoft Edge for Android, and a few other Microsoft apps the jump to Android is not nearly as bad as you may think.
Plus, you can always go and make the home screen look like Windows Phone if you want to reminisce!
If you have a favorite Android phone, let me know in comments which one and why!
Reader comments
There was just an article how one plus violates your privacy and loses your credit card info. Now it's a top choice?
So much for consistency.
You better not say something they don't like or they'll disable comments like they've done on several articles.
That article was the opinion of Jerry, who has decided (totally understandably) to value his privacy and personal information in a way that he believes doesn't align with OnePlus's current business practices. Everyone makes different choices and has different values they want to stick with when choosing a phone.
All three are meh. If your Windows phone was meh, you'll like one of these..
Windows Phones were actually affordable and good. Why aren't any of the Nokia phones on here? I'm guessing these are the only phones they're getting paid to push.
Haha nah.
Well, considering that Daniel is based in the US, why would he recommend a flagship phone that isn't even officially available here? One of the Senior Editors on Windows Central, did actually review the Nokia 8, but the difference between him and Daniel is that the phone is officially available in his market.
The Nokia 6 is okay but far from a flagship.
I want evidence.
I'm on a Sony Xperia XZ Premium since moving away from a Lumia 950xl. Out of all the vendors I've found Sony the quickest to provide OS and security updates other than owning a nexus/pixel. Now that Sony is selling the new Xperia phones with the fingerprint reader active you guys should really consider these great devices. Nowhere near the bloat, gimmick software or skins and additions that the other big players ruin android with that in turn slow down their software update cycles. At this stage with the attitude of android manufacturers I'll only ever consider a Sony Xperia, Nokia or Pixel device.
To me, photography was one of the strongest points of Windows phones. The Nokia flagships were superb. Of these that would leave the Pixel.
As a Lumia/Xperia user I 100% agree about Xperia. Xperias come with great cameras with a dedicated camera button, knock to wake, glove mode, excellent update support from the manufacturer. Just a few items Windows phone users are able to take for granted.. Oh, and most people Poo Poo your choice if you have one. Something else Windows phone users take for granted!
Let's be honest here: most smart phone consumers aren't always going to pay outright for a phone, especially here in the US where you can finance a phone for roughly $30-$40 a month on your carrier's plan. The Razer Phone is a niche device like the old Nokia Lumia 1020. OnePlus isn't offered from a carrier unless you pay full price. The only exception is the Google Pixel which can be financed through either Verizon wireless or Google itself. That would be the only REAL choice for former WP users since it has a great camera and regular updates.
As a former Windows Phone user, I for one love my Samsung Galaxy S8 plus. I know Daniel didn't recommend Samsung or LG, but as I stated before, here in the US, our only real options for Android (offered through carriers) are Samsung, LG, HTC, Google, Motorola and sometimes Alcatel, ZTE, and Sony.
Most users will want practicality and it's very hard saying the Razer Phone is practical for daily driver usage. If the screen is damaged, replacement parts are not readily available on the market yet (which once again classifies it as a niche device). My post is in no way being negative and/or critical. It's betting honest from an everyday Joe's point of view.
I am large Nokia fan and long time Windows Phone user. I have been usin WP since early 2010, when I got HTC HD2 and replaced the Windows CE first with Android and then with Windows Phone 7. Before that, I used Nokia smartphones.
About two months ago, I finally left Windows 10 Mobile platform (Lumia 950 phone) because of all the bugs that cumulated over the years. And switched to Oneplus 5. I bought the lmiited edition JCC+.
Oneplus 5 is highly customizable and great phone.
Anyway, I just wanted to briefly share my story and say my thanks to Android Central for reading my mind. OP5 is great starter for users coming from WP8/W10M, it was clear choice for me.