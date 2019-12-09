What you need to know BioShock is a series of first-person shooter from 2K Games.

There hasn't been a new one since BioShock Infinite all those years ago.

Cloud Chamber has been established to work on the franchise.

The team is already developing the next entry in the beloved series.

BioShock is an incredible first-person shooter franchise that deals with the collapse of various isolated communities. Many years ago, the previous developer was shut down by parent company 2K Games, but now, another team has emerged to take its place. Today, we received a press release that recognized the establishment of Cloud Chamber.

According to 2K, Cloud Chamber is "a collective of storytellers eager to push the frontlines of interactive entertainment by making unique, entertaining, and thoughtful experiences." Cloud Chamber will build its team in San Francisco and Montréal. The bigger news is that Cloud Chamber is working on the next iteration of the BioShock franchise. Unfortunately, it's going to be in development for several years because the team wants to get it right. It's unclear where the story will unfold this time around. Buy one Galaxy S10 or Note 10 and get one free at Verizon President of 2K, David Ismailer, said the following.

As we continue growing our product portfolio, we remain inspired by opportunities to invest further in our valuable IP, great people, and their collective, long-term potential. BioShock is one of the most beloved, critically praised, and highest-rated franchises of the last console generation. We can't wait to see where its powerful narrative and iconic, first-person shooter gameplay head in the future with our new studio team at Cloud Chamber leading the charge.

Kelley Gilmore has been in the gaming industry for almost two decades and will be Cloud Chamber's Global Studio Head. Gilmore said the following about Cloud Chamber.